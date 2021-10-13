FISH Probe Market Size to grow by USD 271.78 Mn | Driven by Increased Demand for Personalized Medicines | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FISH probe market is set to grow by USD 271.78 million between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of almost 7%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in FISH Probe Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for personalized medicines and the growing importance of gene mapping will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

FISH Probe Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

The report provides insights into the factors assisting the growth of the market across each segment.

FISH Probe Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the FISH probe market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the increased prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the lack of skilled professionals may threaten the growth of the market.

FISH Probe Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist FISH probe market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the FISH probe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the FISH probe market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of FISH probe market vendors

FISH Probe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 271.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

