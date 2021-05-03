U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania to grow by USD 155.41 Million through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the fish and seafood market in Romania and it is poised to grow by USD 155.41 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the fish and seafood market in Romania.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Fresh and chilled is the leading segment in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT-EXPORT CO SRL, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, SC RADAN IMPEX SA, Serpico Trading SRL are the top players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption. However, the risks of disease outbreaks will hamper market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, SC RADAN IMPEX SA, and Serpico Trading SRL are some of the major market participants. Although the rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption will offer immense growth opportunities, the risks of disease outbreaks are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fish and seafood market in Romania forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania is segmented as below:

  • Product
    o Fresh And Chilled
    o Frozen Fish and Seafood
    o Ambient Fish and Seafood
    o Others

  • Distribution Channel
    o Hypermarkets And Supermarkets
    o Convenience Stores
    o Food And Drinks Specialists
    o Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43538

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fish and seafood market in Romania report covers the following areas:

  • Fish and Seafood Market in Romania Size

  • Fish and Seafood Market in Romania Trends

  • Fish and Seafood Market in Romania Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for processed seafood as one of the prime reasons driving the Fish and Seafood Market in Romania growth during the next few years.

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fish and seafood market growth in Romania during the next five years.

  • Estimation of the fish and seafood market size in Romania and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • The growth of the fish and seafood market in Romania.

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fish and seafood market vendors in Romania.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Frozen Food Market in Europe- The frozen food market in Europe is segmented by the product (frozen ready meals, frozen fish and seafood, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Meat Market- The meat market is segmented by product (pork, poultry, beef, and others), type (processed and fresh), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Fresh and chilled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ambient fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food and drinks specialists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl

  • Dayseaday Fresh B.V.

  • Deltaica Seafood SRL

  • Negro 2000 SRL

  • NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL

  • SC Macromex SRL

  • SC MEDASIMPEX SRL

  • SC Ocean Fish SRL

  • SC RADAN IMPEX SA

  • Serpico Trading SRL

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/fish-and-seafood-market-size-in-Romania-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish-and-seafood-market-in-romania-to-grow-by-usd-155-41-million-through-202517000-technavio-research-reports-301281145.html

SOURCE Technavio

