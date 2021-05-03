Fish and Seafood Market in Romania to grow by USD 155.41 Million through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Technavio has been monitoring the fish and seafood market in Romania and it is poised to grow by USD 155.41 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the fish and seafood market in Romania.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Fresh and chilled is the leading segment in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.
Who are the top players in the market?
BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT-EXPORT CO SRL, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, SC RADAN IMPEX SA, Serpico Trading SRL are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption. However, the risks of disease outbreaks will hamper market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, SC RADAN IMPEX SA, and Serpico Trading SRL are some of the major market participants. Although the rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption will offer immense growth opportunities, the risks of disease outbreaks are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fish and seafood market in Romania forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania is segmented as below:
Product
o Fresh And Chilled
o Frozen Fish and Seafood
o Ambient Fish and Seafood
o Others
Distribution Channel
o Hypermarkets And Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Food And Drinks Specialists
o Others
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fish and seafood market in Romania report covers the following areas:
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania Size
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania Trends
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for processed seafood as one of the prime reasons driving the Fish and Seafood Market in Romania growth during the next few years.
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.
Detailed information on factors that will assist fish and seafood market growth in Romania during the next five years.
Estimation of the fish and seafood market size in Romania and its contribution to the parent market.
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
The growth of the fish and seafood market in Romania.
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fish and seafood market vendors in Romania.
