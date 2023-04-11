Fish and Seafood Market size in Romania to grow by USD 191.03 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fish and seafood market in Romania is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 191.03 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption. The consumption of fish and seafood products is steadily increasing in Romania. Consumers are becoming more aware of the advantages of fish and seafood consumption. Seafood products contain essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality lean protein, healthy fat, important vitamins, and minerals, including selenium and vitamin D. Omega-3 fatty acids decrease triglyceride levels in the blood and slow down the formation of plaque. Similarly, vitamin D helps maintain calcium and phosphorus levels in the body. It also helps build and maintain strong bones and prevents rickets and osteomalacia. Growing awareness of such health benefits is increasing the consumption of fish and seafood in Romania, which is driving market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Romania Fish and Seafood Market

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The fish and seafood market in Romania is fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. Vendors in the market compete on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, and promotion. Vendors are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and the acquisition of local companies to increase their productivity and strengthen their market positions. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Dancing Lobster - The company offers fish and seafood products such as Portuguese oysters, Pate de Atum Caseiro, and Choco frito.

Dayseaday Fresh B.V. - The company offers fish and seafood products such as Black tiger shrimp without head, Filo shrimps, and Vannamei headless with shells.

Ivan Pescar - The company offers fish and seafood products such as Catfish fillet, Silver Carp Batog, and Cold Smoked Mackerel.

Mamma Leone - The company offers fish and seafood products such as fried Hanus, fried guvid, and grilled soma.

Deltaica Seafood SRL

ISOLETTA Restaurant

Kosta Seafood restaurant

Mesogios Seafood Primaverii

Negro 2000 SRL

NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL

Popasul Pescarilor Olimp

Raionul De Peste

SC Macromex SRL

SC MEDASIMPEX SRL

SC Ocean Fish SRL

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2023-2027: Key Trend

Innovations in fish and seafood packaging are identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for high-quality and fresh seafood with minimal changes in quality is increasing among consumers. This has necessitated the need for proper packaging to prevent spoilage and maintain quality. Hence, vendors are introducing different variants of frozen fish and seafood in attractive packaging. This is becoming crucial in garnering the attention of consumers. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the market over the forecast period.

For more details understanding of market dynamics, download a sample report

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The market growth in the frozen fish and seafood segment will be significant over the forecast period. The high demand for a healthy protein diet and the increase in imports of frozen fish have contributed to the growth of the segment. The adoption of modern freezing techniques such as the use of flash-freezing units on fishing boats will further aid in the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. They provide consumers with the flexibility and convenience to choose from a wide array of products at discounted prices. These stores offer enhanced shopping experiences to consumers. They also emphasize the improvement of product offerings by customizing store layouts and introducing new premium private labels. Such factors drive the growth of the segment.

For insights on the market growth across various segments – Download a Sample Report

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fish and seafood market growth in Romania during the next five years

Estimation of the fish and seafood market size in Romania and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fish and seafood market in Romania

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fish and seafood market vendors in Romania

Related Reports:

The frozen fish and seafood market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 28.58 billion. The market is segmented by end-user (food processing industry, food service provider, retail and household, and animal feed and pet food), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The crab market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,880.54 million. The market is segmented by end-user (food service and retail), environment (aquaculture and capture fisheries), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 191.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.61 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dancing Lobster, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, ISOLETTA Restaurant, Ivan Pescar, Kosta Seafood restaurant, Mamma Leone, Mesogios Seafood Primaverii, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, Popasul Pescarilor Olimp, Raionul De Peste, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, and SC RADAN IMPEX SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

