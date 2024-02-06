Fish and tree sale orders being taken at Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District

The Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual fish and tree sale is underway and orders are being accepted.

The fish order deadline is March 29, and pick-up is 9-10 a.m. April 9 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster.

Customers will need enough containers, such as five-gallon buckets, to hold the fish when picked up. Each container must have an unscented poly liner to hold oxygen during transport, and be filled one-third of the way with customer pond water.

Tree order deadline is March 13 and pick-up is noon-4:30 p.m. April 17 at the fairgrounds.

The SWCD office is in the Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster. For order forms and additional information, visit www.wayneswcd.org.

