U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,345.50
    -12.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,898.50
    -54.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.00
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.76
    +4.72 (+4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.50
    +35.30 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.86 (+3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -2.81 (-9.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    +0.0053 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5900
    -0.1680 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,747.22
    +278.64 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.11
    +38.55 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.35
    +7.67 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

fishbat Promotes Zac Sommer to Senior Content Creator

·2 min read

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fishbat, a New York-based digital marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Zac Sommer to Senior Content Creator. In his new role, Sommer will have the primary responsibility of creating digital content based on a strategic foundation, managing projects and deliverables, reviewing content created by junior staff, and working closely with our Account Director and Brand Strategist.

(PRNewsfoto/fishbat)
(PRNewsfoto/fishbat)

"Zac has played a key role in our success, and we are excited to see him grow in his well-deserved, new role!" said Clay Darrohn, CEO of fishbat.

Sommer joined fishbat in 2021 as a Marketing Assistant, aiding our teams with content creation, community management, and account logistics. He used his talents to gain an intimate knowledge of fishbat, and its partners, even leading some initiatives for clients, like the New York Sports Club (NYSC), that drove measurable success and garnered media attention.

Some of Sommer's favorite tasks he's worked on with fishbat include writing the content for Clarity Benefit Solutions' 30th Anniversary Campaign. "The blog creation for this campaign was rewarding because it was more of a full-feature story, rather than a standard blog post," said Sommer, excited to utilize his journalism background.

Sommer holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kent State University. Prior to joining fishbat, he worked as an Associate Content Specialist for a marketing firm from 2017-2020.

"I'm excited to take this next step in my career journey," explained Sommer. "I look forward to getting to know our clients even more and challenging myself to take on more roles in content development and management."

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing and advertising agency that specializes in improving the visibility, impact, and bottom line for a range of diversified clients. Founded in 2009, fishbat has provided strategic branding, marketing, and SEO services for brands across the country. Visit fishbat.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fishbat-promotes-zac-sommer-to-senior-content-creator-301504451.html

SOURCE fishbat

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Retirement planning advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • A growing number of Googlers are questioning the competitiveness of their compensation

    Only a slim majority of Google employees now considers the company's compensation competitive with its peers.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • U.S. crude renews a push higher, nearing $100 a barrel, Brent also climbs

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Thursday, after several days of losses amid escalating violence in Ukraine.

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Back

    Shares of the legendary investor's industrial conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway topped $500,000 to mark a landmark turning point in the U.S. stock market at a time of great financial and economic uncertainty. With a market value of $738 billion, Berkshire Hathaway became the only non-tech company to rank among the top 10 most valuable companies in the U.S., a club that's predominantly always been tech heavy. The company that owns Geico, Burlington Northern Santa Fe and PacificCorp and has stakes in several high profile companies including Apple ranks above Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms currently valued at $582 billion in market cap.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

    LONDON -Oil prices climbed 4% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. The supply loss would be far greater than an expected drop in demand of one million bpd triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $4, or 4.1%, to $102.02 a barrel by 0926 GMT.

  • Texas Asks 19 Finance Firms for Details on Fossil-Fuel Stances

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is seeking information from BlackRock Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Invesco Ltd. and 16 other firms on whether they discriminate against the fossil-fuel industry. Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.