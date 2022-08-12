U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,271.70
    +64.43 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,710.94
    +374.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,020.72
    +240.80 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.98
    +38.72 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    -2.47 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.46 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0267
    -0.0058 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4730
    +0.4740 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,204.56
    +26.46 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    576.12
    +4.84 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION SUPPORTS MILITARY ATHLETES AND THEIR FAMILIES AT DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE WARRIOR GAMES

·3 min read

Hundreds of military families will travel to Orlando, Florida to support their family members competing in the DoD Warrior Games

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Close to 650 family and friends of military athletes will travel to cheer on their loved ones at the DoD Warrior Games next week. Fisher House Foundation is proud to be a presenting sponsor of the Department of Defense Warrior Games and to lead the Family Program, making this experience possible. Athletes will compete in a series of adaptive sports that begins with the opening ceremony on Aug. 19 at ESPN Wide World of Sports and continues through Aug. 28.

Navy family congratulates athlete during the 2019 DoD Warrior Games.
Navy family congratulates athlete during the 2019 DoD Warrior Games.

As part of the Warrior Games Family Program, friends and families of U.S. athletes receive travel, lodging, and meals at no cost. This year, the Family Program also includes the Warrior Games Family and Athlete Welcome Event at Magic Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort on Aug. 18 and the Warrior Games Family Program Hospitality Suite at ESPN Wide World of Sports. The Family Program Hospitality Suite will include meals, snacks, beverages, resiliency activities, games, and more throughout the Games.

First Lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at this year's Warrior Games Family and Athlete Welcome Event at Magic Kingdom in support of the White House's Joining Forces initiative.

Fisher House Foundation has sponsored the Warrior Games Family Program since 2012. The Foundation provides support to these competitors' families allowing them to be there to cheer on their service member or veteran and celebrate alongside them as they continue their recovery journey.

"We believe a family's love is the best medicine of all, and that is why bringing families to the Warrior Games is so important," said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. "Many of these families stayed at a Fisher House while receiving medical care for their injuries or illness. Through the Warrior Games Family Program, we can help them celebrate how far they have come."

Fisher House Foundation Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Tish Stropes will also participate in the Veterans Institute Summit panel on Aug. 19. The Summit, hosted by the Disney Institute, will be held in person and online Aug. 19-20. It is designed to help companies and organizations learn how to build or improve effective veteran-hiring initiatives. Several panels and guest speakers will discuss best practices and experiences with hiring veterans. Learn more about the Veterans Institute Summit at https://www.disneyinstitute.com/disney-institute-summits/veterans-institute-summit/

The DoD Warrior Games were delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This year's Warrior Games will also include teams from Canada and Ukraine. The Games will be streamed live at www.dodwarriorgames.com.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

The Fisher House program provides a &quot;home away from home&quot; for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes provide temporary free lodging so families can be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis. www.fisherhouse.org (PRNewsfoto/Fisher House Foundation)
The Fisher House program provides a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes provide temporary free lodging so families can be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis. www.fisherhouse.org (PRNewsfoto/Fisher House Foundation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisher-house-foundation-supports-military-athletes-and-their-families-at-department-of-defense-warrior-games-301605185.html

SOURCE Fisher House Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Tech industry is helping stabilize Cleveland's office market, CBRE executive says

    Steve Voinovich, first vice president at CBRE, expects the technology industry's growth to turn a net positive for real estate in the area.

  • Arrow Electronics and Play Like a Girl Teach Students About STEM Careers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Play Like a Girl, a non-profit that empowers girls to become leaders in the STEM workforce through the power of sports, provided 15 middle-school girls...

  • Send back sacred Ethiopian tablets as a matter of faith, ex-archbishop tells British Museum

    The British Museum must hand back sacred texts as a “matter of faith”, a former archbishop of Canterbury has said.

  • Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum

    KenWiedemannNative Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work the

  • Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough announces new investments in youth-driven projects on International Youth Day 2022

    The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will be in Vancouver to announce funding for projects led by youth in partnership with organizations, to improve accessibility and disability inclusion in their communities. The Minister will be joined by Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville.

  • Fed's Mary Daly says it's too early to 'declare victory' over inflation - FT

    Daly's remarks comes as U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years. In an interview with the Financial Times, Daly did not rule out a third consecutive 0.75% point interest rate rise at the central bank's next policy meeting in September, however, she said that a half-percentage point rate rise was her “baseline”. "There's good news on the month-to-month data that consumers and business are getting some relief, but inflation remains far too high and not near our price stability goal," the newspaper quoted Daly as saying during the interview conducted on Wednesday.

  • Co-Diagnostics Looks To Expand Monkeypox Testing Amid Falling COVID-19 Test Revenues

    Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test. The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8 million a year ago due to lower sales volumes and continued investments in R&D. Co-Diagnostics recorded an EPS loss of $(0.08), a shift from an EPS income of $0.33, missing the consensus of $0.1

  • Brazil banks do not lose money with Pix, says central bank

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday it is not true that banks lose money with the Pix instant payment system, launched by policymakers in late 2020. Speaking at an event hosted by Brazil's banking lobby group Febraban, he acknowledged Pix affected revenues to some degree, since in the past banks charged people for transfer fees, while Pix is free. On the other hand, it offers new services, increases the volume of transactions and reduces cash costs for banks, said Campos Neto.

  • With interest rates rising, is locking money in a CD finally worth it in 2022?

    Certificates of deposit have been paying very low rates for years, but that is changing.

  • JLL launches business line in Charlotte to drive sustainability efforts for clients

    Real estate firm JLL has launched a new line of business in Charlotte focusing on sustainability under its Project and Development Services division.

  • How Advisors Help Farmers Sow the Seeds of Future Growth

    Conversations around soybeans, corn, and cattle don’t typically come up in the day-to-day lives of most financial advisors. “A lot of farmers are asset-rich, cash poor,” says Luke Keene, a partner with Leverty Financial Group in Hudson, Wis. “They have impressive balance sheets, but you can’t go write a check against an acre of land, necessarily,” says Keene, who is also the firm’s chief investment officer. Keene, whose family has farmed for more than 100 years, encourages his clients to have regular savings outside of the farm so all their eggs aren’t in one basket.

  • UnitedHealth, IBD Stock Of The Day, Carving New Tight Entry

    Dow insurance giant UnitedHealth is IBD Stock Of The Day. UNH stock, still in a buy zone, is forging a three-weeks-tight pattern.

  • Singapore’s economy grows 4.4% on year in second quarter

    Singapore's economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter than in the prior quarter, on quicker growth in the goods- and services-producing industries.

  • Harsco's CFO Anshooman Aga Resigns To Join Vontier

    Harsco Corp's (NYSE: HSC) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga has resigned, effective August 24, 2022, to pursue employment with another company. Pete Minan, Harsco's former Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 29, until a permanent replacement is announced. Anshooman Aga will join Vontier Corp (NYSE: VNT) as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 29, 2022. Mr. Aga succeeds David Nae

  • At H&R Block, employees are coming up with cost-cutting ideas, says the CFO

    An internal idea challenge has resulted in significant cost savings for the company, CFO Tony Bowen says.

  • Fund Managers Taking on Less Risk Than in 2008, Chart Reveals

    A new chart from the Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey shows how fund managers are taking on less risk than they were in 2008 during the financial crisis. Plus, GlassNode data showing bullish trends in the options open interest for BTC and ETH. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • CIRCOR Price Target Cut By KeyBanc - Here's Why

    KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey D. Hammond lowered the price target for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) to $27 (an upside of 42%) from $37 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst believes CIR's recent restatement process has removed a significant share overhang and revisits the sum-of-the-parts analysis. Hammond believes the board will remain focused on creating the maximum shareholder value as it reviews potential alternatives for CIR. CIRCOR reported first-quarter rev

  • BlackRock (BLK) Launches Bitcoin Trust, Expands Crypto Exposure

    BlackRock (BLK) unveils a spot bitcoin private trust for its institutional clients in the United States.

  • Akamai Reverses Up As Nasdaq Rallies On Lower Inflation

    Akamai stock reversed up on Wednesday as third quarter guidance fell short of views but the Nasdaq rallied on lower inflation.

  • Three restaurant stocks to buy as gas prices continue to tank

    U.S. Gasoline prices fell below $4 dollar per gallon, leaving Americans with a little more cash to satisfy fast food cravings.