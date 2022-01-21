U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6550
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,974.35
    -5,085.65 (-12.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Fisher Investments Earns Citywire France Global Equity-Blend Strategy Award

·2 min read

Award recognizes the firm's Investment Policy Committee

CAMAS, Wash., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named a 2021 Citywire France Best Global Equity-Blend Strategy Manager. Citywire France recognizes investment managers in specific categories available to French institutional investors over the past three years (to August 31, 2021).

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)
Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

Citywire France evaluated thousands of investment manager teams to choose the winners. The evaluation process considers managers' combined experience, strategy assets under management, consistency of benchmark-relative performance—among other factors.

"We're once again honored the Citywire organization recognized our Investment Policy Committee for their experience and success in managing institutional global equity strategies," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "A diversified, global investing approach is a core tenet of our investment philosophy, so it's exciting to be recognized again for this strategy and the value it provides our clients."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by such a highly respected organization, especially given their rigorous, analytical process and deep knowledge of our investment strategy," added Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Institutional Group.

For more information about Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $208 billion in assets globally—over $163 billion for private investors, $42 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisher-investments-earns-citywire-france-global-equity-blend-strategy-award-301466048.html

SOURCE Fisher Investments

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Stock market: How investors should think about the ongoing rout

    Hennion & Walsh Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low trading sessions during market volatility, how investors should listen to their risk tolerance, what investment opportunities are making themselves known, and high interest rates.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell as much as 7% on Friday morning after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target for the data analytics stock. The analyst isn't questioning the quality of the business, but valuation is an open question in this environment. Palantir, as my Motley Fool colleague Keith Noonan noted yesterday, is a stock that has been moving in conjunction with the Nasdaq Composite, and so perhaps it should be no surprise the stock got off to a bad start on Friday morning as the broader market traded down.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Why Arrival Stock Sank Friday

    Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is one of many fledgling electric vehicle (EV) companies that merged with a blank check company to raise funds and go public in 2021. The company has aspirations to supply zero-emission electric buses to municipalities and commercial vans to businesses. The sell-off in Arrival stock is continuing today, with shares down 12.4% as of 1:56 p.m. ET.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushe

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Why Shares of Huntington Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) are trading 7.3% down as of 11:00 a.m. ET today after reporting earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Huntington reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on total revenue of $1.65 billion, missing on analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. "We enter 2022 increasingly confident in our outlook for growth in revenue and earnings," Huntington president and CEO Steve Steinour said in a statement.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Getting Crushed on Friday

    Russia may be considering a ban on cryptocurrencies, which might be negatively impacting the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization: Bitcoin. For its part, Bitcoin is down about 11% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Why Coinbase and Other Crypto Stocks Took a Nosedive Today

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were getting demolished today. The stock was down nearly 12% as of 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday, adding to an absolutely brutal week for it and other companies tied to the crypto market. Along with the crypto exchange, crypto bank Silvergate Capital's (NYSE: SI) shares were also in retreat today (down 12%), as were stocks of top Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holders like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) (down nearly 16%) and Bitcoin fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) (down almost 13%).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Fed Meeting On Tap As Bears Rule; What To Do Now

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • 3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations

    Each of these stocks looks expensive on the surface, but a closer look shows justification for the premium prices.