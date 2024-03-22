Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited's (NZSE:FPH) institutional shareholders had a great week as one-year returns increased after a 9.4% gain last week

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 23 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZSE:FPH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 9.4% last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 1.6% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Fisher & Paykel Healthcare does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 7.4% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.8% and 6.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 23 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own NZ$55m worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

