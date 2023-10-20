Fisher-Price recalls over 20,000 'Thomas & Friends' toys due to choking hazard

Toy company Fisher-Price is recalling over 20,000 "Thomas & Friends" toys due to choking and magnet ingestion hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, the recalled toys have a small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another that can detach or become loose, posing a choking or magnet ingestion hazard.

The toys being recalled are the Thomas & Friends Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint.

Fisher-Price has received one report of the plastic connector becoming loose and detaching from the product. No injures have been reported.

The push-along wooden trains are designed to look like characters from "Thomas & Friends" called the Troublesome Trucks.

The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates, the CPSC said, while the Trouble Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side. Both trains have faces on the front of them.

Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) can be found on the bottom of the train cars.

USA TODAY recall database: See which products have been recalled recently

These toys were sold online on Amazon and other websites, and at Barnes and Noble specialty stores nationwide from February 2022 through August 2023 for about $17.

In addition to the over 21,000 units sold in the United States, an additional 400 units were also sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the toys and go to www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid return label via email from Fisher-Price.

Upon receipt of the returned product, consumers will be sent a full refund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fisher-Price recalls 'Thomas the Tank Engine' toy for choking hazard