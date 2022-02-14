U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.00
    -43.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,325.00
    -302.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,080.50
    -160.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.30
    -18.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.11
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.70
    +16.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.40 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.68
    +7.77 (+32.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3517
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0870
    -0.3230 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,151.64
    -177.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.28
    -38.67 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.85
    -173.17 (-2.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Fishing Wader Market Size Worth $4.51 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 6.0% | Million Insights

·4 min read

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fishing wader market size is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for fishing waders from the sporting hobbyists and the growth of the aquaculture sector are expected to boost the market growth. An increase in disposable income and a rise in purchasing power are other factors boosting the market growth. Presently, the aquaculture industry is growing in countries, such as China, Peru, Chile, Japan, and India, owing to government initiatives and various other social programs that support the development of these industries. As the fishing industry is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, the demand for these products is also estimated to witness a stable rise.

Key Insights from the report:

  • Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing product demand among hobbyists in China and India.

  • By product, the chest segment held the largest share of 38.1% in 2020 due to its increasing demand.

  • North America dominated the market by accounting for over 36.0% in 2020 due to the high demand for fishing wader in key countries, like the U.S. and Canada.

  • The online distribution channel held the largest share of more than 69.0% in 2020 due to the easy availability of products and ease of comparing features

Fishing wader is considered to be an important accessory globally, thereby fueling the market growth over the forecast period. The major factors responsible for industry growth are increased disposable income in the developing economies and augmented use of fishing waders. Additionally, brand recognition and power are driving the industry. Hence, due to these reasons, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The chest product segment captured the largest share of 38.1% in 2020. The presence of leading manufacturing players that provide chest waders to customers is also projected to influence the segment growth in the coming years. Chest wader provides 100% waterproof protection. Chest product forms are also used for various activities, including, camping, riding ATVs, and even playing outside.

North America held the largest share of over 36.0% in 2020 due to the high product demand in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market. As North America presents attractive opportunities for the consumer goods sector, the market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Fishing Wader Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hip, Chest, Waist), By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Neoprene), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Million Insights.

Fishing Wader Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global fishing wader market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, and region:

Fishing Wader Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Hip

  • Chest

  • Waist

Fishing Wader Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Nylon

  • Polyester

  • Neoprene

  • Others

Fishing Wader Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Online

  • Offline

Fishing Wader Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

  • U.S.

Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

Central & South America

  • Brazil

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

List of Key Players of Fishing Wader Market

  • Cabela's LLC

  • Columbia Sportswear Company

  • Caddis Waders

  • Pure Fishing, Inc.

  • Gator Waders, LLC

  • Redington

  • Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd.

  • Simms Fishing Products

  • Patagonia, Inc.

  • The Orvis Company Inc.

Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.

About Million Insights

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:
Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: 1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fishing-wader-market-size-worth-4-51-billion-by-2028--cagr-6-0--million-insights-301481376.html

SOURCE Million Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Watertown High School principal to retire

    The Watertown School District received a letter of retirement from High School Principal Brad Brandsrud.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Fluctuates Amid Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Monday as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesEurope’s Stoxx 600 Index plunged to a three-week low, as Asian gauges and

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

  • Bitcoin holds above $40,000 as hashrate explodes to all-time high

    Hashrates for the bitcoin network hit 248.11 million tera hashes per second over the weekend.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Potential Ukraine War a ‘Polar Vortex’ Risk to Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could push economies into recession, posing another significant risk for equity markets, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Is

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?