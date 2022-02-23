U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market is expected to register magnificent CAGR During the forecast Period 2022-2028 with top countries Data

360 Market Updates
·13 min read
360 Market Updates
360 Market Updates

Pune, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global "Fishmeal Market" size is estimated to be worth USD 6478.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7781.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Steam dried(SD) accounting for % of the Fishmeal global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Aquaculture feed segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Fishmeal Market In 2022:

Sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations resulting in disruptions in import and export activities of Fishmeal.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY OF THE REPORT

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Fishmeal market.

The research covers the current Fishmeal market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

  • TASA

  • Diamante

  • Austevoll Seafood ASA

  • COPEINCA

  • Corpesca SA

  • Omega Protein

  • Coomarpes

  • KT Group

  • Cermaq

  • FF Skagen

  • Austral

  • Kodiak Fishmeal

  • Havsbrun

  • Hayduk

  • Exalmar

  • Strel Nikova

  • Nissui

  • Iceland Pelagic

  • Daybrook

  • Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

  • Hisheng Feeds

  • Chishan Group

  • Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal

  • Fengyu Halobios

  • Hainan Fish oilandfish meal

Short Description About Fishmeal Market 2022:

Fishmeal is an excellent high protein feed ingredient. It is a brown powder or cake has been obtained by removing most of the water and some or all of the oil from fish or fish waste. It is an excellent source of protein, lipids (oils), minerals, and vitamins. It is used primarily in diets for aquaculture systems, domestic animals, sometimes used as a high-quality organic fertilizer.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fishmeal Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fishmeal market size is estimated to be worth USD 6478.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7781.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Steam dried(SD) accounting for % of the Fishmeal global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Aquaculture feed segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Fishmeal key players include TASA, Diamante, Austevoll Seafood ASA, COPEINCA, Corpesca SA, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 20%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, having a total share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, Steam dried(SD) is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Poultry feed, followed by Aquaculture feed, Pig feed, Pet food.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Fishmeal capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Fishmeal by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global Fishmeal Scope and Segment

Fishmeal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fishmeal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Fishmeal Market 2022 is segmented as per type of product and application. Each segment is carefully analyzed for exploring its market potential. All of the segments are studied in detail on the basis of market size, CAGR, market share, consumption, revenue and other vital factors.

Which product segment is expected to garner highest traction within the Fishmeal Market In 2022:

Based on product, the Fishmeal market is segmented into Steam dried(SD), Flame dried(FD). The Fishmeal products segment dominated the Fishmeal market in 2022. Rising incidences of diabetes and new product launches expected to drive the segment growth.

What are the key driving factors for the Fishmeal Market:

The increasing use of Fishmeal In Aquaculture feed, Poultry feed, Pig feed, Pet food and other industries is driving the growth of the Fishmeal market across the globe.

Which regions are expected to dominate the Fishmeal Market:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Fishmeal Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

  • Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Fishmeal? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

  • Who Are the Global Key Players in This Fishmeal Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

  • What Was Global Market Status of Fishmeal Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Fishmeal Market?

  • What Is Current Market Status of Fishmeal Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Fishmeal Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

  • What Are Projections of Global Fishmeal Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

  • What Is Fishmeal Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

  • What Is Economic Impact On Fishmeal Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

  • What Are Market Dynamics of Fishmeal Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

  • What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Fishmeal Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Global Fishmeal Market Research Report 2022-2028, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fishmeal Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fishmeal Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fishmeal Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fishmeal Production
2.1.1 Global Fishmeal Revenue 2015-2028
2.1.2 Global Fishmeal Production 2015-2028
2.1.3 Global Fishmeal Capacity 2015-2028
2.1.4 Global Fishmeal Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Fishmeal Growth Rate (CAGR) 2022-2028
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Fishmeal Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Fishmeal Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fishmeal Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Fishmeal Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Fishmeal Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fishmeal Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2022)
3.2.2 Fishmeal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2022)
3.3 Fishmeal Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Fishmeal Production by Countries
4.1 Global Fishmeal Production by Countries
4.1.1 Global Fishmeal Production Market Share by Countries
4.1.2 Global Fishmeal Revenue Market Share by Countries
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Fishmeal Production
4.2.2 United States Fishmeal Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Fishmeal Import and Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Fishmeal Production
4.3.2 Europe Fishmeal Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Fishmeal Import and Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Fishmeal Production
4.4.2 China Fishmeal Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Fishmeal Import and Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Fishmeal Production
4.5.2 Japan Fishmeal Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Fishmeal Import and Export
4.6 Other Countries
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Fishmeal Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Fishmeal Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Fishmeal Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Fishmeal Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Fishmeal Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Fishmeal Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Fishmeal Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Fishmeal Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Fishmeal Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Fishmeal Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Fishmeal Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Fishmeal Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fishmeal Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fishmeal Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Fishmeal Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Fishmeal Revenue by Type
6.3 Fishmeal Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Fishmeal Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Fishmeal Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Fishmeal Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2022)

Continued...

Part 2 : Global Fish Oil Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fish Oil Market size is estimated to be worth USD 2560.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3736.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Salmon and Trout accounting for % of the Fish Oil global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Aquaculture segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.

Global Fish Oil key players include FF Skagen A/S, China Fishery Group, Austevoll Seafood ASA, COPEINCA, Omega Protein Corporation, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 15%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Asia Pacific and South America, both have a share over 40%.

In terms of application, the largest application is Aquaculture, followed by Direct Human Consumption, etc.

The research covers the current Fish Oil size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/Manufacturers:

  • Triple Nine Group

  • COPEINCA

  • Austevoll Seafood ASA

  • China Fishery Group

  • FF Skagen A/S

  • Pesquera Diamante S.A.

  • Camanchaca

  • OLVEA Fish Oils

  • Omega Protein Corporation

  • Pesquera Pacific Star

  • Orizon SA

  • Oceana Group

  • Pioneer Fishing

  • Kobyalar Group

  • Sari LautJaya

  • Animalfeeds International

  • Nissui Group

  • Havsbrún

  • Eskja

  • HB Grandi

  • United Marine Products

  • Pesquera Exalmar

  • Hainan Fish Oil

  • Jiekou Group

The Fish Oil market is segmented on the basis of type, application, usage, end user, and end user. The cardiovascular needle market is segmented as below:

By Types:

  • Salmon and Trout

  • Marine Fish

  • Carps

  • Tilapias

  • Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

By Applications:

  • Aquaculture

  • Direct Human Consumption

  • Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cardiovascular Needle in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

