Fisker ($FSR) and ChargePoint ($CHPT) Partner to Offer Ocean Owners Access to Charging Ports

SAN DIEGO / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Fisker (NYSE: FSR) has partnered with ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) to offer North American Fisker Ocean EV owners access to over 210,000 charging ports, including 16,700 DC fast charge ports and over 400,000 roaming ports.

The ChargePoint network, which covers more than 80% of public charging spots in North America, will be available to Fisker Ocean drivers via the Fisker Ocean's navigation system and the ChargePoint mobile app. This partnership is a significant step in promoting sustainable transportation and making EV ownership more accessible for consumers.

Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker stated: Together with ChargePoint, we are providing a class-leading public charging option for Fisker owners at delivery. ChargePoint is a leading charging network in North America, and their commitment to sustainable mobility makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business."

Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint added: "Fisker, as a born electric car company without the constraints of the fossil fuel era, continues to push the envelope of design."

Since 2007, ChargePoint has been creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. To date, more than 145 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second.

Founded in 2016, California-based Fisker is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing electric vehicles in alignment with nature.

