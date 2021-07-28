U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.00
    +5.54 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,975.31
    -83.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.01
    +121.43 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.61
    +44.77 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.19
    +0.54 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.34 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2610
    +0.0270 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,341.02
    +2,289.86 (+6.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.46
    +12.53 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.63
    +20.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,581.66
    -388.56 (-1.39%)
     

Fisker invests in EV charging network Allego's SPAC merger

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Less than a year after its own SPAC merger, electric vehicle startup Fisker has turned investor to support EV charging company Allego.

Fisker is investing $10 million in private-investment-in-public equity (PIPE) funding for the merger of Allego and special purpose acquisition company Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The merger, announced Tuesday, puts Allego at a pro forma equity value of $3.14 billion.

The transaction is expected to inject the EV charging provider with $702 million in cash, including $150 million in PIPE from Fisker, investors Landis+Gyr, as well as funds and accounts managed by London-based VC firm Hedosophia and ECP. Funds managed by Apollo Global Management affiliates and Meridiam, the majority shareholder of Allego, also participated in the PIPE. (Apollo is in the process of acquiring Verizon Media Group, which includes TechCrunch.)

Fisker, the sole EV automaker contributing to the PIPE, is interested in Allego's infrastructure. The company operates more than 26,000 charging points throughout Europe.

Fisker has agreed to “a strategic partnership to deliver a range of charging options for its customers in Europe,” according to Allego. It includes a provision granting a free year of charging on the Allego network to drivers that purchase Fisker Ocean SUV between the beginning of 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The two companies are also working on a “seamless charging experience” for Fisker drivers using Allego chargers, the EV maker said in a separate statement.

"Allego has been a long-standing pioneer in the push to create a seamless pan-European electric vehicle charging network," CEO Henrik Fisker said. "Our investment in the PIPE is motivated by strategic and tactical considerations, ensuring we have a stake in the future of EV charging networks while delivering tangible benefits to our customers."

California-based Fisker is aiming to start deliveries of its all-electric Ocean SUV in November 2022, but it hasn’t always been a smooth road to pre-production. Henrik Fisker, a serial automotive entrepreneur best known for being the designer behind luxury vehicles like the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, raised nearly $1 billion in last year’s SPAC merger with Apollo Global Management Inc. That deal skyrocketed the startup’s valuation to $2.9 billion, but expectations deflated somewhat after major deals with Volkswagen fell apart.

Fisker has taken an outsourcing approach to its roster of electric vehicles. The Ocean will be produced via a long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna, Inc. The company signed an additional agreement with Taiwanese company Foxconn, the lead manufacturer of iPhones, to develop a new EV by the end of 2023 that will be sold under the Fisker brand.

Automakers have battery anxiety, so they’re taking control of the supply

  • Global markets regulators team up to keep watch on SPACs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global securities markets regulators said on Tuesday they have begun monitoring special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, due to potential regulatory concerns. SPACs are shell companies that list themselves on the stock market and use the proceeds to buy other companies. It is a form of investment that soared last year on Wall Street, gathered steam in Europe this year and is now spreading into emerging markets.

  • Quarterly Revenue Growth Lifts General Electric

    GE will complete a 1-for-8 reverse split after Friday’s closing bell, lifting the stock price above the psychological $100 level.

  • This company leads the way amid ‘hyperbolic growth’ for EV charging

    One public company is leading the way in the infrastructure buildout needed for EV charging's "hyperbolic growth," Evercore ISI says.

  • Will Teladoc Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2040?

    When Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2015, it was the only public company in the burgeoning industry of video-enabled doctor visits. Teladoc has been growing quickly since going public. As for the acquisition, the company bought Livongo -- a provider of digital and virtual services for patients with chronic conditions -- for $18.5 billion in cash and stock.

  • Boeing Dreamliner: A Timeline of the 787’s Recent Production Problems

    A new defect on Boeing’s Dreamliner aircraft surfaced in July, the latest in a series of issues that arose late last summer. Deliveries of the popular plane are now halted, pressuring Boeing’s profits. WSJ’s Andrew Tangel explains how Boeing got here. Photo: Bloomberg News

  • Hydrogen-powered Hyundai trucks hitting the road in California

    Passenger cars and light-duty trucks have begun their pivot to EV technology, but for commercial trucks, it's possible that the move away from fossil fuels will be toward hydrogen power instead, due to its greater range and shorter refueling time. Hyundai already has a fleet of 46 fuel-cell trucks on the road in Switzerland, and now the automaker has announced that it will deploy fuel cell big rigs in California. Later this summer, two Hyundai Xcient trucks will start with a 12-month pilot program hauling freight in Southern California.

  • Vietnam's major cities eye tightening COVID curbs as cases keep rising

    Vietnam's major cities may extend or tighten restrictions on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 as new daily cases have surpassed 6,000 for seven consecutive days, authorities said on Wednesday. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing record daily surges of infections since an outbreak which emerged in late April. Vietnam reported 6,559 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising its total number since the start of the pandemic to more than 120,000.

  • Travel Is Back In The U.S., While Global Picture Looks Different

    Travel is back – in the United States, at least. Traffic at TSA checkpoints sank more than 80% from March to April 2020 but has now nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels after marking their largest numbers since the start of the pandemic during the July 4 weekend. “While international travel is still constrained by uncertainties, domestic air travel is rising fast,” says CME Group Chief Economist Blu Putnam in the latest episode of The Economists. “Within the U.S., first-class air travel has co

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy After Post-Earnings Rally?

    Tilray has fallen from its massive run this year, but it completed its planned merger with Aphria. Is TLRY stock a buy right now?

  • Updated 2022 Chevrolet Traverse priced above the outgoing model

    Pricing information for the updated 2022 Chevrolet Traverse has appeared online. Well-informed enthusiast website GM Authority published pricing details before Chevrolet. It learned the entry-level Traverse will carry a base price of $34,895 including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge.

  • Why The U.S. Wants China To Stop Importing Iranian Crude

    In an attempt to increase pressure on Iran in order to push through a nuclear deal with Iran, the U.S. is considering cracking down on Iranian oil exports to China

  • Duolingo prices IPO at $102 a share, above expected range

    Duolingo plans to offer 5.1 million shares, raising about $520 million for a valuation above $3.4 billion.

  • Mexican methane leak rate 'alarming' for climate change, report says

    Mexico's methane leak rate from oil and gas operations is twice as high as that of the world's top oil producer, the United States, a group of researchers found in a report due to be released this week. Invisible and odorless but much more harmful than carbon dioxide, climate change scientists consider methane to be a major driver of global warming. Methane is produced in Mexico and elsewhere as a byproduct of the oil and gas industry.

  • Extreme drought pushes 2 major U.S. lakes to historic lows

    Two significant U.S. lakes, one of which is a major reservoir, are experiencing historic lows amid a drought that scientists have linked to climate change.What's happening: Lake Powell, the second largest reservoir in the U.S., has fallen to 3,554 feet in elevation, leaving the crucial lake on the Colorado River, at 33% capacity — the lowest since it was filled over half a century ago, new U.S. Bureau of Reclamation data shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

    The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask — a potentially major shift in policy that reflects growing concerns about the spread of the more infectious delta variant. The possible vaccine mandate for federal employees — regardless of the rate of transmission in their area — is one option under consideration by the Biden administration, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that have yet to be made public. The White House is expected to announce its final decision after completing a policy review this week.

  • Tilray shares rocket 26% after it swings to a surprise profit and targets $4 billion in revenue by 2024

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. jumped 26% Wednesday, after the company posted a surprise profit for its fiscal fourth quarter, in its first earnings report since it closed its merger with Aphria Inc. in May.

  • Billionaire Mike Novogratz on Bitcoin Rebound: ‘Institutions Are Buying’

    Galaxy Digital Founder Mike Novogratz came out swinging against crypto critics.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • Boeing turns first profit in almost 2 years, shares jump 5%

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co on Wednesday posted its first quarterly profit in almost two years as revived domestic travel fueled 737 MAX deliveries, and shares rose 5% despite festering U.S.-China relations and depressed long-haul travel. The 737 MAX is integral to Boeing's financial recovery. The U.S. planemaker is scrambling to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the pandemic and move beyond the safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

  • Ford Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings As Industry Struggles To Shake Chip Woes

    Ford will report second-quarter earnings after the close as the global chip shortage continues to dog the industry.