Fisker the latest EV maker to join Tesla Supercharger network

Fisker (FSR) is the latest EV maker to join Tesla’s (TSLA) Supercharger network, though, strangely, not as soon as other Tesla partners.

Starting in Q1 2025, Fisker EVs will gain access to 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations across North America using an adapter (Fisker EVs currently use the Combined Charging System (CCS) plug). Fisker says the company will later “update vehicle engineering” to add the Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) inlet plug to its EVs for direct Supercharger access.

Fisker owners — who just started receiving their EVs in the second quarter — will be glad to see the Tesla network added to their charging options. But they'll have to wait until 2025. Other Tesla partners, like GM, Ford, Rivian, and Mercedes to name a few, are getting access to the network in 2024.

A Fisker spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment on the matter.

Nonetheless, being added to the Tesla Supercharger network is another win for the company. Earlier this month at its Product Vision Day, Fisker unveiled its future portfolio of EVs through 2026 — which included the Ronin supercar, PEAR crossover, Alaska pickup, and Fisker Ocean with the Force E off-road package.

Unlike most other competitors in the pure-play EV space, Fisker is using a contract manufacturer to build its vehicles. Though other automakers use contract manufacturers for some of their products, the Manhattan Beach, California-based Fisker uses contracting giant Magna Steyr's plant in Austria to produce its Ocean SUV, currently the only EV Fisker has on offer.

For its upcoming $30,000 PEAR crossover EV, the company is intending to use Taiwan's Foxconn as its contract manufacturer, though earlier this month CEO Henrik Fisker said that arrangement hasn't been finalized.

“The PEAR will be built here, [in the US], but we are still in final talks with Foxconn. When you deal with contract manufacturing, it’s a little different because you have to go through all the details of each vehicle to understand the exact cost of assembly,” Fisker said during the Q2 earnings call.

In terms of outlook, Fisker projects that it will produce 20,000-23,000 Ocean EVs this year at the Magna Steyr plant, a reduction of its original 30,000-36,000 target due to “a short-term capacity constraint at one supplier.” It’s the second time this year that Fisker cut its 2023 production target, which originally stood at 42,400 units.

