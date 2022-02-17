U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.75
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,832.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,579.50
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.00
    -5.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    -2.15 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4970
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,047.92
    +12.82 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.43
    +2.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,376.49
    -83.91 (-0.31%)
     

Fisker touts 31,000 reservations for its Ocean SUV as production draws closer

Rebecca Bellan
·7 min read

Fisker is still on track to start production of the Ocean SUV in November, with reservations for its first electric vehicle jumping to 31,000, the company said Wednesday during its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call.

The EV startup said production of prototypes have started at the Fisker Ocean assembly facility, which is operated by automotive manufacturer Magna Steyr's factory in Graz, Austria. The facility will soon have the capability to produce two prototypes per day to support its test and validation program for global certification.

There are 1,600 fleet reservations for the Ocean, including an incremental 200-unit order from software company ServiceNow.

Unraveling the figures in its earnings report, it appears the company has added about 6,000 reservations since the start of the year. Fisker reported $6.3 million in deposits by the end of 2021. Given that it charges $250 for Ocean SUV deposits, the company likely had about 25,000 reservations at the close of 2021. Fisker reports the net daily retail reservation rate in 2022 year-to-date increased more than 400% compared to the last fiscal year, and is on pace to hit over 55,000.

Roughly 80% of the Ocean reservations came out of North America, with the remainder coming out of Europe, according to CEO Henry Fisker, but the company is expecting that number to change when it launches in Europe. The company is going to the Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona to launch the Ocean. Henrik Fisker said he's expecting Europe to make up 40% to 50% of total demand.

A survey of reservation holders conducted by the company in December 2021 showed the majority, 81%, plan to buy one of the top two trims, the Ocean Ultra, priced at $49,999, and the Ocean Extreme/One, priced at $68,999. This implies an initial average selling price of about $56,000 and that current reservations have an indicative future gross revenue value of about $1.7 billion, based on the more than 30,000 reservations.

The lower tier trim, the Ocean Sport, is priced at $37,499.

During the call, Fisker touted the company's opportunity to own market share in the "sexy, sustainable" category, saying that there are no other competitors selling affordable, good-looking, high-tech EVs since most of the cars hitting the market, including some of Fisker's, are priced much higher.

"I'm challenging you to find a sexy, high-tech electric vehicle under $30,000," said Fisker during the earnings call. "Now, with that in mind, think about what's going to happen in the next two years. All this market share is going to be up for grabs. And if we are to have a vehicle among the very few, we will have the ability to take a much larger market share than we normally would have if you would have 50 competitors, and we don't. All these competitors that everybody's talking about are coming out with $60,000, $70,000, $80,000-plus cars."

While Fisker was mainly referring to the potential for its Pear, an electric crossover that opened up for reservations on Tuesday with a starting price of $29,000, it's clear from Fisker's Ocean reservation breakdown that current buyers are still more interested in chasing the highest form of luxury available in an EV.

That said, even though the Pear has been open for reservations for only a day, it already has 1,000 signups, according to Fisker.

The company announced the completion of the concept phase for the Pear, which will be manufactured in partnership with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn in Ohio at an expected annual volume of a minimum of 250,000 per year after full ramp-up.

"My goal is that we will ultimately produce over a million Pears a year, sometime after 2025," said Fisker. "Obviously, that's going to demand multiple factories in multiple continents. But I think this vehicle has the potential of being iconic, globally. It's designed not to fit in a segment, but to fit in a future lifestyle."

The CEO cited the company's agreement announced in Q3 last year with battery cell manufacturer CATL, which should give Fisker an initial annual capacity of over 5 gigawatt-hours through 2025, with the potential to increase volumes.

Retail loans, warranties and powertrain development

Among other announcements during the earnings call, Fisker said it has nominated JPMorgan Chase in North America and Santander in Europe as its banking partners for point of sale retail loans for all its customers.

"Our teams are now knee-deep in architecting and fully integrating systems for a frictionless user journey, from the ordering process to creating valuation to financing to ownership experience," said Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, co-founder, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Fisker.

The company also announced that is has "greenlit" its powertrain development center in Southern California that will focus on everything from pack design to battery management system design.

"We have already built strong internal capability in these areas, but we're building that out and providing the technology and tools required to increase expertise in this critical area," said Gupta-Fisker. "The Center of Excellence will also be used for vehicle tear-down benchmarking, as well as root cause analysis."

Fisker's financials

Fisker's net loss in the fourth quarter was $138.4 million, or $0.47 loss per share, which is $0.01 higher than the street's expectations, per Yahoo Finance. That fourth quarter loss widened from the previous quarter of $109.8 million, or $0.37, and a loss of $87.4 million, or 39 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Fisker generated a revenue of $41,000 in the fourth quarter — thanks to some merchandise sales — and $161,000 for the year. The cost of the annual sales was $87,000.

As one might expect with a pre-revenue company trying to scale, it saw operating expenses hit $140.9 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 368% from the $30.1 million it spent in the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $52.6 million in the fourth quarter, according to the filing.

Loss from operations totaled $133.4 million, an increase of about 22%. Similar to last quarter, Fisker is throwing money at R&D, spending $115 million in Q4, up from $99.3 million in Q3.

Can solid state batteries power up for the next generation of EVs?

When we zoom out to full-year spending, Fisker spent $286.9 million on R&D, up from $21 million in 2020, a typical turn for a pre-revenue and pre-production company that is gearing up to sell cars equipped with tech like the ADAS system it announced at CES with Magna.

As a result of such hearty spending, Fisker's cash supply is down slightly, from $1.4 billion last quarter to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, but that's still plenty to play around with since the company doesn't have much in the way of long-term debts. It does have convertible notes, but those are likely to become equity in time.

The company says it has stayed pretty disciplined with spending, and as a result has the resources to fund the Ocean program launch in November and stay on track with other projects in 2022. However, post-November Ocean ramp-up, Fisker is developing "a very robust working capital model" and is in "discussions with several large balance sheet banks for access to asset-backed credit lines to fund working capital needs in a non diluted-way," said Gupta-Fisker.

The company is also relying on its access to industry-standard payment terms by many suppliers, and is open to fundraising again on the public markets should it need to bolster the balance sheets further, according to Gupta-Fisker.

Fisker's stock was briefly up to $14 per share after hours, but has settled at around $12.90 at the time of this writing, an increase of nearly 2% today.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Don

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi