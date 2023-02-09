Fission Appoints Sustainable Mining Expert to the Board

ir@fissionuranium.com

www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Beatriz Orrantia to the Fission Board of Directors. Ms. Orrantia has over 17 years of mining industry experience in both legal and operational capacities. She is a sustainability and ESG expert, previously VP Special Projects at Barrick Gold. Prior to joining Barrick Gold, Ms. Orrantia was an M&A, securities and mining lawyer at leading law firms in Toronto. She holds a law degree (full scholarship for academic excellence) from Universidad del Rosario in Colombia, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School (York University) in Canada and is pursuing her Master's degree in Sustainability at Harvard University. Ms. Orrantia holds a certificate in Sustainability and Innovation from Harvard University and is a corporate director certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors, the leading certification in the United States for board members.

Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Beatriz Orrantia to the Fission Board of Directors, who joins at a very exciting time for the company. As an expert in sustainability, with a particular focus on environmental, social and governance, Ms. Orrantia adds a great deal of depth to Fission's Board and further empowers our commitment to responsible development. Our newly published feasibility study shows the potential for our PLS uranium mine and mill project to have among the lowest operational costs in the world. Our management team and Board look forward to working with Ms. Orrantia as we move confidently through the Environmental Assessment phase, advancing the project and building strong relationships with our northern community rightsholders and stakeholders."

Beatriz Orrantia, director for Fission, said, "I look forward to joining such a seasoned Board of Directors and helping guide a company with a commitment to robust ESG practices, in an industry that is critical for the global clean energy transition."

Story continues

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2FU.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"

Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: risks related to the Offering, risks related to Fission's limited business history, risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources, risks related to uranium market price volatility, risks related to the market value of the common shares of Fission, risks related to market conditions, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c2115.html