Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, to Present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, October 7, 2021

·3 min read
In this article:
TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy, will present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on October 7, 2021. Mr. McElroy will provide an update on Fission's resource expansion program and the on-going feasibility study for the Company's high-grade, near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan.

Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)
Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)

Event Details

  • Event: TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable

  • Date: October 7, 2021

  • Fission Presentation: Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:10pm ET

  • Company Webcasting Link: Fission Presentation

  • Location: Virtual Conference

About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" Ross McElroy "

Ross McElroy, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement:
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: risks related to the Offering, risks related to Fission's limited business history, risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources, risks related to uranium market price volatility, risks related to the market value of the common shares of Fission, risks related to market conditions, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c0944.html

