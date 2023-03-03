U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,981.35
    +29.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,003.57
    +341.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,462.98
    +83.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.66
    +4.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.97
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    +0.0790 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1953
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6970
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,442.88
    -274.94 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.47
    -2.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,692.36
    +193.49 (+0.70%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Costco's earnings call

Fission Files Feasibility Study Highlighting Tier 1 Economics for PLS High-Grade Uranium Project

·4 min read

ir@fissionuranium.com 
www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

Key Economic Markers Include Lower Initial CAPEX, Increased Mine Life, NPV and IRR

KELOWNA, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report (the "Report") for its PLS project in Canada's Athabasca Basin, pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101") on SEDAR. The Report summarizes the Feasibility Study ("FS"), which outlines a high-grade mine and mill scenario for PLS.

Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)
Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)

General Highlights:

  • Construction timeline of 3 years with an estimated initial capital cost of $1.155B

  • Increased mine life to ten years with LOM production of 90.9 million lbs of U3O8

  • Addition of R840W orebody into the FS mine plan contributing to increased Mineral Reserves

  • Average unit operating cost of $13.02/lb U3O8

  • Robust post-tax economics:

Resource Growth Highlights

  • Mine Life and Zone Expansion: Both the R780E and R840W zones are open at depth and along the plunge to the east. Further opportunity exists to grow the resource in those directions, potentially extending the underground mine life even further.

  • Additional Zones: The FS mine plan has a future opportunity to accommodate the potential conversion of Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources at two high-grade, on-strike zones - R1515W and R1620E – that are not yet part of Mineral Reserves.

  • Mineralization Upgrade: The FS mine plan does not include areas of Inferred Mineral Resources in the R00E, R840W and R780E zones. An opportunity exists to upgrade to Indicated Mineral Resource with future planned drilling.

Reduced Environmental Impact

  • The underground mine plan eliminates direct physical impacts on Patterson Lake and the Clearwater River drainage. Other than a dock, freshwater intake and treated effluent diffuser, all other infrastructure related to mining and processing at PLS is set back to maintain an acceptable riparian buffer to the shoreline of Patterson Lake.

  • The revised Project layout maintains a compact footprint, and facilities have been placed to avoid local areas of old-growth jack pine forests and heritage resource sites.

  • In the absence of hydro utilities, using LNG for site power generation instead of diesel, while only marginally reducing the greenhouse gases, significantly decreases emissions of particulates and sulphur and nitrogen compounds.

  • Metallurgical test work indicates that the Project will be able to meet the water quality ranges for treated effluent discharges found at other mining operations in Saskatchewan.

  • Modelling of the TMF interactions with groundwater indicates that the current design will be protective of groundwater quality in the long term and thus protective of the Patterson Lake drainage.

  • At year-end 2022, Fission had engagement agreements with all the Indigenous groups with the potential for impacts to their traditional land use and treaty rights due to the Project.

  • Fission responded to local concerns over the proposed bypass of Highway 955 around the site by leaving the road route as it is.

Patterson Lake South Property

The 31,039-hectare PLS project is 100% owned and operated by Fission Uranium Corp. PLS is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955, which runs north to the former Cluff Lake mine.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy , P.Geo., President and CEO for Fission Uranium Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2FU.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"
Ross McElroy, President and COO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c7434.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says GOP Is 'Manufacturing a Crisis'

    As he prepares to release his budget next week, President Joe Biden is continuing to try to grab the mantle of fiscal responsibility and frame the battle ahead with House Republicans over both a federal spending plan and raising the debt limit. Biden huddled with Senate Democrats for a strategy lunch session on Thursday and spoke to the House Democratic caucus at a retreat in Baltimore on Wednesday evening. In his Wednesday evening speech, her touted the accomplishments of the last two years, pr

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • C3.ai Stock Rallies As Results Top Guidance

    Artificial intelligence software company C3.ai posted better-than-expected results for the January quarter and boosted its full-year guidance.

  • Chipmakers Broadcom, Marvell Diverge With Quarterly Reports

    Chipmakers Broadcom and Marvell Technology reported quarterly results late Thursday. AVGO stock rose and MRVL stock fell on the news.

  • ChargePoint stock falls 13% on wider quarterly loss, missed revenue

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) dropped more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the EV charging company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and sales also disappointed. ChargePoint lost $78 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $60.1 million, also 23 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. ChargePoint missed its own quarterly guidance range as “supply challenges” persisted, Chief Executive Pasquale Romano said in a statement.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy for a Turnaround, According to an Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. “I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Exclusive-Microsoft set to win EU nod on Activision with licensing offer, sources say

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp is expected to secure EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision with its offer of licensing deals to rivals, three people familiar with the matter said, helping it to clear a major hurdle. Microsoft announced the Activision bid in January last year, its biggest ever, to take on leaders Tencent and Sony, in the booming videogaming market and to venture in the metaverse which is virtual online worlds where people can work, play and socialise. The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by April 25, is not expected to demand that Microsoft sell assets to win its approval, the people said.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Will Snowflake Stock Keep Melting? Here's Where Key Support Is.

    Snowflake stock is under selling pressure after the company reported earnings. Here's where key support comes into play.

  • Zscaler stock drops 12% after deal delays overshadow raised outlook

    Zscaler Inc. stock fell in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company hiked its revenue forecast for the year while announcing layoffs.

  • Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Amarin Corporation's (AMRN) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat estimates; Vascepa sales decline.

  • HP Enterprise Posts Strong Earnings Beat, Lifts Guidance

    The enterprise hardware company saw surprising strength in the January quarter in computing and networking hardware.