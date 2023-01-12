U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.56
    +21.95 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,234.81
    +261.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,009.34
    +77.67 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,870.93
    +26.88 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    +0.99 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.20
    +21.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.52 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0088 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.1070 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3270
    -3.0980 (-2.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,848.87
    +1,307.41 (+7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.36
    +11.24 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Fission Signs Capacity Funding Agreement with Métis Nation - Saskatchewan

·2 min read

ir@fissionuranium.com
www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Capacity Funding Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan ("MN-S"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within MN-S Northern Region II.  Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and is currently in the final stages of a Feasibility Study. The company intends to facilitate a comprehensive impact assessment of the Project.

Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)
Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)

The Agreement formalizes the process for Fission and MN-S to meaningfully engage in respect of the PLS Project, and work collaboratively to develop a long-term, mutually beneficial, cooperative, and respectful relationship.

During this stage of engagement, Fission and MN-S will work to identify potential impacts to Métis rights, culture, and traditional land and resource use, and explore options to mitigate any such impacts. The processes will be funded by Fission and will also incorporate the sharing of information between Fission and MN-S with respect to the Project.

Métis Nation Saskatchewan President, Glen McCallum, stated, "As the government representing Métis in Saskatchewan, MN–S is committed to listening to our citizens and ensuring their voices are heard with respect to our ancestral lands. Engaging with community is an important tool to drive planning in the Métis way. This agreement marks the start of what we hope will become a long-term, meaningful relationship with Fission Uranium Corp. and one that clearly demonstrates progress can be made when fulsome and considerate discussions are held with all affected rights holders at the project's inception."

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "The agreement signed by Fission and the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan is a sign of the strong working relationship we have established, and the transparent communication that has taken place as the PLS project has advanced. The processes that have been agreed will serve as an important basis for working more closely together towards mutual goals as the project continues to advance. I would like to thank the MN-S and look forward to our future efforts and successes together."

Fission's Commitment to Engagement with Rights-holders

This Agreement reflects Fission's commitment to building strong relationships with rights-holders, including Métis and First Nations communities, throughout the life of Fission's PLS Project. The Company has met with and continues to consult with top level representatives of rights-holders. The goal is to ensure that all rights-holders remain up to date and have input on the PLS Project's current status and Fission's future plans. Fission is also committed to engaging with all stakeholders with an interest in the Project, including local communities, municipalities, governments, and regulatory agencies.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD 

"Ross McElroy"
__________________________
Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c6010.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • Why Tesla Stock Went Into Reverse on Thursday

    After riding 3.8% higher yesterday on news of a factory expansion in Texas, and a new factory that the company might build in Indonesia, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is giving back about half of yesterday's gains. Expanded production capacity in the United States and Southeast Asia is good, but China remains Tesla's production powerhouse, with the Shanghai factory where Tesla builds more electric cars than anywhere else. According to the company's published plans, Shanghai was supposed to play an even bigger part in Tesla's production strategy, with a stage three expansion scheduled to begin in mid-2023 that would lift production capacity of the factory to 2 million cars per year.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • /C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc./

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") has received permission for an early start to the construction of its lithium converter in Guben, Germany (the "Guben Converter"). The first significant work onsite for this strategic critical mineral project is expected within the upcoming next weeks.

  • It's Basically Spring for the Natural-Gas Market

    How unusually warm has it been lately? On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories rose by 11 billion cubic feet last week. That's the sort of number gas traders are used to seeing in spring, not in the heart of heating season, when demand usually outstrips supply and stockpiles are drawn down to fuel furnaces and boilers. There's not a January increase in EIA data going back to the start of 2010. The average weekly change in inventories in Janua

  • Top-Rated Halliburton Stock Breaks Out; Gets Upgrade With 21% Upside Ahead Of Jan. 24 Earnings

    Top-ranked energy stock Halliburton broke out of a cup-with-handle pattern ahead of Jan. 24 earnings.

  • Is Mueller Industries an Investible Stock Now?

    Investor Mario Gabelli appeared on FinTV Wednesday morning and recommended Mueller Industries . In this daily bar chart of MLI, below, I see a decent looking chart picture. The trading volume looks like it has improved since July while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a drift lower from early August.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    If you have $30,000 to invest and are looking to strike it big in a decade or so, then it's a good idea to look at some companies exposed to megatrends in the economy. I think industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), and machine vision specialist Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) fit the bill.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Could Amazon's Excess Warehouse Capacity Be a Blessing in Disguise?

    Amazon may come up with a creative solution to utilize all the extra warehouse space it built during the pandemic.

  • PC Shipments Crashes in Q4 on Weak Demand, Macroeconomic Woes

    Macroeconomic headwinds, tepid consumer demand for PCs and high inventory levels induces the steepest personal computer shipment decline in years in the fourth quarter, according to Gartner.

  • Disney rolls out changes to park reservation system

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the list of changes coming to Disney parks' reservation systems after consumers complained about long wait times and high prices.

  • McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good Pricing News

    In a time of rising prices, higher costs, and fewer deals, these fast-food giants finally caught a break, and that should mean deals for you.

  • These 2 Infrastructure Chip Designers Are Merging -- Are They a Buy?

    Focus has shifted to enterprise infrastructure equipment, and chip designers of all sorts are trying to expand their portfolios in this large and expanding market. Tiny chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is no exception. It is in the process of acquiring fellow chip designer Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO), a deal it hopes will be complete by the middle of 2023.

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Disposition, Special Dividend and Updated Guidance

    CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2023 Paramount Resources Ltd. (ʺParamountʺ or the ʺCompanyʺ) (TSX: POU) is pleased to announce the closing of the disposition of its Kaybob Smoky and Kaybob South Duvernay properties and a special dividend of $1.00 per class A common share (ʺCommon Shareʺ). The Company is also pleased to provide preliminary estimates of its fourth quarter production and annual 2022 capital expenditures and updates to its 2023 guidance, preliminary 2024 guidance and five-year outlook.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Wells Fargo, Franchise Group

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 10, 2023: Wells Fargo, Franchise Group

  • Tesla looking to expand Giga Austin, add new plant in Indonesia

    Tesla’s production expansion plans are coming into focus following two recent reports, despite fears from the analyst community that demand is drying up.

  • Tight supply to support oil prices in H2, Morgan Stanley says

    "We see the oil market coming into balance in 2Q and turning tight in 3Q and 4Q, supporting higher prices later this year," the bank said in a note dated Wednesday, with uncertainties like China's re-opening, recovery in aviation, risks to Russian supply, slowdown in U.S. shale and the end to SPR releases "turning into tailwinds." Although Morgan Stanley predicted Brent prices in the first quarter to remain rangebound around $80-85 per barrel, it saw prices reaching $110 a barrel by the end of the year and noted "the supply ceiling is still not far away and inventories are outright low." "We peg the upside to oil demand in China due to 're-opening' at close to 1 million bpd, to be realised progressively throughout the year," the bank said, adding it expected the country's re-opening to also accelerate the recovery in aviation demand.