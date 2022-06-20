U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.76
    +0.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6700
    -0.2900 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,233.55
    +1,909.31 (+10.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.29
    -0.65 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.09
    +28.84 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FCUUF

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement and capacity agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which represents the Athabasca Nations and Communities of the Nuhenéné. Fission's PLS project (the "PLS Project") in the Athabasca Basin is within the Athabasca Denesųłiné territory and is currently advancing through the Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment phase.

Fission Uranium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)
Fission Uranium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)

The Agreement serves as a process for Fission and YNLR to meaningfully engage in respect of the PLS Project, and it strengthens the positive and constructive working relationship the parties have developed. During this stage of engagement, Fission and YNLR will work to identify potential areas of interest or concern related to Indigenous rights and culture, traditional land and resource use, and community interests, and options to address those matters. The capacity funding provided by Fission to YNLR as part of this Agreement will facilitate the sharing of information between Fission and YNLR with respect to the Environmental Assessment and other aspects of early planning and design for the PLS project.

Garrett Schmidt, Executive Director of YNLR, stated, "Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources continues to proactively engage with industry proponents throughout Nuhenéné based on the direction of the seven Athabasca Basin community leaders and our Board of Directors. We welcome respectful relationships with proponents such as Fission that acknowledge the traditional lands and rights of the Athabasca Denesųłiné and Athabasca community members and are committed to advancing a mutually beneficial relationship"

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "This agreement is built upon the mutually respectful and constructive relationship that Fission and the YNLR have developed. Its purpose is to establish a framework for ongoing engagement and to facilitate YNLR participation as the PLS project advances. Our discussions to date have shown that we can achieve mutually beneficial goals by working together and I would like to personally thank the YNLR and its leaders for their commitment to a collaborative approach."

Fission's Commitment to Engagement with Rights-holders

This Agreement reflects Fission's commitment to building strong relationships with rights-holders, including First Nations and Métis communities, throughout the life of Fission's PLS Project. The Company has met with and continues to engage regularly with representatives of rights-holders and communities in the Patterson Lake area. The goal is to ensure that all rights-holders remain up to date regarding the PLS Project's current status and future plans. Through early and ongoing engagement and information sharing, the Company aims to work together to identify and respond to concerns or opportunities as they arise. Early in 2023, Fission will expand its engagement program to seek input from key stakeholder groups including local municipalities, subject matter experts, land users, and regulatory agencies.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD   
"Ross McElroy"                                                  
Ross McElroy, President and CEO                   

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

www.fissionuranium.com

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c6553.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Bitcoin Rebounds After Crash; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • Should You Buy Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Stock?

    Retail stocks have taken a beating, but inflation, supply chain woes, and other cost concerns don't tell the full story.

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • Growth Fears Weigh on Stocks, Spark Iron Ore Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe wavered and iron ore tumbled as concerns about a wave of monetary tightening and slowing demand in China gripped global markets.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated after

  • This Tech Stock Looks Attractive—Even in a Recession

    Companies will continue moving to the cloud, even in a recession. Oracle shares offer the cheapest way to play the trend.

  • Asian markets mostly fall ahead of U.S. holiday

    Asian markets saw cautious trading in the absence of Wall Street on Monday as investors considered challenges facing economies and central banks.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 25 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs within the past seven months, the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have lost 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, as of June 16, 2022. Although big declines in the stock market can be worrisome, historical data shows that buying during these dips is a genius move. The key to success, aside from buying stakes in innovative, high-quality businesses, is allowing time to work its magic.

  • Pfizer to buy 8.1 percent stake in French vaccines company Valneva

    PARIS (Reuters) -U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer has agreed to invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) to buy an 8.1% percent stake in French vaccines company, as the companies announced developments in their partnership to tackle the Lyme disease. Pfizer will buy the stake in Valneva, which is also working on its COVID-19 vaccine, at a price of 9.49 euros per share, via a reserved capital increase. Shares in Valneva rose sharply, surging by 14.5% in early session trading to 9.09 euros.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy After the Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again

    Stocks notched another leg down this week after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 0.75% interest rate hike -- the largest since the mid-1990s. The goal with this monetary tightening is to bring down inflation, but it's a blunt instrument that could also send the economy into a recession. Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are a buy after the Fed hiked rates again.

  • Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock this year, currently sit on US$30k profit

    Insiders who purchased Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be...

  • Bitcoin’s Struggle to Hold $20,000 Keeps Crypto Market on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin struggled to hold above the closely-watched $20,000 level, extending a period of marked volatility that saw huge weekend swings.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.8% on M

  • Why retiring this year could be a ‘worst-case’ scenario

    This year’s plunge in the stock market, unprecedented crash in the bond market, and surging inflation threaten new retirees in ways not seen before, he says. “The Jan. 1, 2022 retiree is retiring under conditions which have no certain precedent in the historical records I have used for my research,” Bengen tells MarketWatch. If the recent surge in inflation isn’t brought under control, he says, “we may witness history being made, and the first decline in the ‘safe’ withdrawal rate in more than 50 years.”