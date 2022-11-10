U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.00
    +9.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,594.00
    +67.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,871.75
    +41.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.60
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +0.93 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1940
    -0.2160 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,731.61
    -1,449.48 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -33.11 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.43
    +0.18 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Birch Narrows Dene Nation

·2 min read

ir@fissionuranium.com
www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF 
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Engagement and Capacity Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within the BNDN's Ancestral Lands. Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and expects to complete a Feasibility Study by the end of 2022.

Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)
Fission Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fission Uranium Corp.)

Fission continues to actively develop relationships and engage with Indigenous and local communities to facilitate their involvement in the assessment of the project and its development. The Agreement creates a process for Fission and BNDN to meaningfully engage in respect of the PLS Project, and strengthens the positive, cooperative working relationship that has been established.

Fission and BNDN will jointly develop mutually acceptable engagement processes to enhance information sharing, to facilitate BNDN participation in project planning, assessment, environmental studies, and review activities. The Agreement will support BNDN in reviewing and providing input on relevant aspects of the Project. Fission and BNDN will also work together to identify potential impacts of the Project on the Indigenous Rights, culture, traditional and land resource use, the environment, and community interests of BNDN and explore options to mitigate or avoid those impacts. Additionally, Fission and BNDN will work to identify and effectively utilize traditional knowledge to enhance the Project.

Fission will provide funding for all of these processes. Together, these processes will enable Fission and BNDN to continue to share information with respect to the PLS Project and further develop their ongoing relationship.

Chief Jonathon Sylvestre of BNDN stated, "Our priority is to ensure that the lands and waters are being protected. Consultation with our community must occur so that our members fully understand the Project before any development on our Ancestral Lands moves forward.

This Agreement is an important milestone in the engagement process with Fission. It will allow our community members to learn about the PLS project and provide input. More importantly, it will allow Fission to learn about our community, our culture, our lands and our vision for the future.  Ultimately, this agreement is an important step in our communications with Fission to better inform our members on the Project to seek our free, prior, and informed consent for the PLS Project.

Protection of lands and waters is integral for Birch Narrows Dene Nation. With trust, collaboration, and communication we believe a sustainable relationship with industry is possible. This Agreement gives our community the tools to make informed decisions in the best interest of our future generations."

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "Fission is very pleased to have signed an Engagement and Capacity Agreement with the BNDN. Both sides have worked diligently and developed the processes to deliver on our mutually beneficial goals. We have built a solid foundation for our working relationship moving forward and I would like to thank the BNDN and its leaders for their clear communications and their integrity. I look forward to our future efforts together as we put in safeguards for the environment while advancing the PLS project."

Fission's Commitment to Engagement with Rights-holders

This Agreement reflects Fission's commitment to building strong relationships with rights-holders, including First Nations and Métis communities, throughout the life of Fission's PLS Project. The Company has met with and continues to engage with top level representatives of rights-holders. The goal is to ensure that all rights-holders remain up to date regarding the PLS Project's current status and future plans. Fission is also committed to engaging with all stakeholders with an interest in the Project, including local communities, municipalities, governments, and regulatory agencies.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD                                  

"Ross McElroy"                                                                               

____________________________
Ross McElroy, President and CEO                                                           

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c6963.html

Recommended Stories

  • Asia airline travel underpinned by 2023 forward bookings -industry body

    A rebound in Asian airline travel is "doing well" going into 2023 based on forward bookings, Subhas Menon, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), said on Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of the group's meeting in Bangkok, Menon told reporters that airlines underestimating pent-up demand had led to higher ticket prices, though supply was catching up and airlines faced cost headwinds from oil prices and higher interest rates. Travel in Asia-Pacific region recovered more slowly than other parts of the world because of prolonged border closures, though Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan have recently reopened, leaving mainland China as the major outlier.

  • Serbia to Hike Rate Despite Slowdown: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Serbia will probably hike borrowing costs as the fastest inflation in more than a decade overshadows the risks of a sharp downturn in economic growth.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a Death SpiralThe National Bank of Serbia will lift its

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Shell handed £90m by taxpayers to cut energy bills under price guarantee

    Shell has been handed £90m of taxpayer cash under the Government’s scheme to help families with surging energy bills.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Oil edges lower on China demand pressures; market awaits U.S. inflation data

    Oil extended losses on Thursday for a fourth consecutive session, as renewed COVID curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, weighed on the market and traders await U.S. inflation data for clues on further interest rate increases. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 48 cents, or 0.6%, at $85.35 a barrel. Brent prices have dropped more than 6% so far this week, while WTI is down more than 7%.

  • Losing My Appetite for Beyond Meat Ahead of Earnings

    Beyond Meat Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter results after the close of trading here on Wednesday. BYND trades below the negatively sloped 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in its own downward trend as sellers of BYND have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • 3 Foreign Auto Stocks to Ride the Industry's Upbeat Mood

    The Zacks Foreign Auto industry is currently placed in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries. Riding on rising sales of EVs and high retail prices, investing in BYDDY, BAMXF and XPEV could fetch you solid returns.

  • Oil prices tally a third straight loss as U.S. crude supplies post biggest weekly rise in a month

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, posting a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Primark mulls retreat from Germany after suffering £200m hit

    Primark is considering shutting stores in Germany as it struggles to attract shoppers in the same numbers as prior to the pandemic.

  • ConocoPhillips: A Great Income Play During Times of Volatility

    The energy giant is rewarding investors through a mix of buybacks and dividends

  • EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

    EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan. Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14th, 2022. Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

  • Laser Photonics to Participate in North America’s Largest Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding and Finishing Event

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Cotton slides on USDA's one-two punch from low demand, high U.S. crop view

    Cotton contracts for December fell 1.5 cent, or 1.7%, to 86.18 cents per lb at 1310 ET (1810 GMT) having shed as much as 4% at 84.19 cents a lb after USDA's monthly World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. "All in all, this report is trying to show the current reality of the market, both on the supply and the demand side, with the latter being the one that could come back at any point, unlike production," said Valentin Olah, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group. The USDA report saw U.S. ending stocks 200,000 bales higher at 3 million bales, which Olah said was surprising and "softens a bit the tightness of ending stocks, for now."

  • ArcelorMittal's Q3 profit beats expectations on energy savings

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cutting and energy savings offset declining demand. ArcelorMittal said it had cut its gas consumption in Europe by 30% in a bid to counter surging energy prices, as a slowdown in economic growth across the globe weakened demand for steel.

  • David Rosenberg: The investor's case for Saskatchewan: It has what the world needs

    Saskatchewan's growth potential is tremendous

  • Why Buy a Used Car Now? Prices Are Still Dropping.

    The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index--a key gauge of used car prices--fell again in October. Prices are back to levels last seen in mid-2021 and look like they have further to fall.