Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 in smartwatch and fitness tracker refresh

It’s been a hot minute since Fitbit really showed off an updated wearable that wasn’t a slender fitness tracker. The Sense, Inspire 2 and Versa 3 all debuted in 2020, with only the Charge 5 and Luxe appearing between then and now. Today, however, the Google-owned company is sharing details about a trio of new devices: The Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2. As usual, Fitbit’s emphasis is on comfort and battery life, as well as some much-needed additions for life on the go.

It makes sense to talk about the Sense 2 and Versa 4 as one, since both are getting plenty of useful iterative updates. Both offer continuous heart rate monitoring paired with activity, stress and sleep tracking, boasting of more than six days worth of battery life. But these new models will also soon hook into Google Maps allowing you to see turn-by-turn directions on your wrist. The pair also get access to Google Wallet, and while it's not mentioned in the release, you might think that Fitbit Pay will be left on the wayside as a consequence. The Sense 2 also grabs a continuous electrodermal activity sensor, much like the one found on the Charge 5. Oh, and the pusher, which had been excised from the Versa 3, has returned for the 4.

Naturally, with wearable hardware all much of a muchness these days, Fitbit is hoping that it has the edge on its rivals on the software and services side. Premium subscribers with both devices can take a look at Sleep Profile, which uses 10 different metrics to identify how you sleep, and offer ways for you to improve your shut-eye. Similarly, a Stress Management Score will help you keep an eye on your tension levels while at work, telling you when you take a breather.

The Sense 2 and Versa 4 are both up for order right now, with the former setting you back $299.95 and the latter $229.95 — buyers can expect a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium thrown in for good measure — with deliveries expected to begin in the fall.

Image of the Inspire 4

Meanwhile, the Inspire 3 tracker is the company’s latest entry-level device, with a slender-er design, 10 days of battery life and six months of Premium thrown in for good measure. As before, you shouldn’t expect many of the gee-whizz features found on Fitbit’s other devices, and you’ll lean pretty heavily on the companion app to log your vital statistics and check your vital signs. That’ll set you back $99.95, and will begin shipping at some point in September.