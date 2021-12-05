Fitbit's Charge 5 tracker is back on sale for a record-low $130 at Amazon

Don't worry if you missed out on a Fitbit during Black Friday sales — there are now some big deals to help you stay in shape during the holidays. The Charge 5 has returned to a record-low price of $130 at Amazon, or $50 below its usual sticker. That could make it a solid bargain if you're looking for a high-end, fitness-focused activity tracker from a well-known name. The Inspire 2 is also down to $60 (normally $100) if you're happy with the essentials.

The Charge 5 ticks many of the boxes if you're determine to stay in shape. The extensive fitness and health tracking features help, particularly if you get the advanced data from Fitbit Premium. You can optimize your workout performance and understand your sleep quality, for instance. You can track your stress in addition to heart rate and blood oxygen level, and you'll have perks like GPS, Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.

There are limitations. Fitbit doesn't share activity data with Apple Health or Google Fit, and you can't steer music from the tracker's screen. There's also the matter of competition: you can find some close-enough alternatives from companies like Amazfit, Xiaomi and Amazon itself that will cost less (at least up front) if you can do without some frills. Fitbit's experience in the field matters, though, and the sale price makes the Charge 5 considerably more tempting.

