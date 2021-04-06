U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,082.63
    +4.72 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,488.20
    -38.99 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,754.58
    +48.99 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.67
    +6.78 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.42
    +1.77 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    +16.90 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.48 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6610
    -0.0590 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0056 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8060
    -0.3500 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,941.37
    -1,518.96 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.08
    -17.88 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,824.56
    +87.26 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Fitbit is offering a $50 discount on Charge 4 trackers

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

We thought the Fitbit Charge 4 was a solid activity tracker at $150, but a new discount should make it even more tempting for fitness junkies. You can currently grab the wearable (and its $169.95 special edition with an additional reflective woven band) for $50 off using the charge50 discount code on the Fitbit website. The deal applies to all three colors on the regular model including black, plum and blue.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Fitbit - $99.95 Buy Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition - $119.95

For the uninitiated, the Charge 4 was the first Fitbit band since the 2015 Surge to come with built-in GPS. As we noted in our review, its location tracking works fast and accurately to pinpoint your whereabouts with little fuss or connectivity issues. 

Another welcome change was the addition of a Sleep Mode that disabled the screen and turned off notifications to block out any disturbances at night. While a new activity feature buzzes you based on your heart rate zone to keep you motivated when working out. Even better, is the new Estimated Oxygen Variation chart that works with the SpO2 monitor to help detect signs of disorders like sleep apnea. 

Overall, the Charge 4 is a step up from its predecessor with few drawbacks barring a slightly dated design and some app compatibility issues. But, it still gets the majority of the essentials right and, at this new low price, makes for a reliable option for both newcomers and Fitbit fans alike.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft and Nintendo sign up for a free, all-digital E3

    This year's event runs from June 12th to 15th, and Sony probably won't be involved.

  • Thousands of US government agencies are using Clearview AI without approval

    Buzzfeed News has published what it claims is a database of US agencies that have used the tool, and how many times they used it.

  • There's a way to upgrade an M1 Mac's memory and storage

    Technicians say it's possible to upgrade the RAM and SSDs on M1 Macs, if only with a lot of skill — and you're guaranteed to void your warranty.

  • Sonos Roam review: The right speaker at the right price

    The Sonos Roam is a slim, light, $170 speaker that competes directly with Bluetooth-enabled devices like the Ultimate Ears Boom and Megaboom options. Despite its small size and lower price tag, though, the Roam has a lot more features on board than the average Bluetooth speaker. And that might make it enticing — especially if you already own other Sonos devices.

  • Fender's Mustang Micro packs impressive amp modelling in a tiny package

    Fender brings its amp modeling chops to a headphone guitar amp.

  • Google's Pixel 5 April update appears to boost GPU performance

    Google's Pixel 5 flagship phone has reportedly witnessed a massive improvement in GPU performance following an April security update.

  • Stanford and Duke join certification program to boost diversity education with investors and the c-suite

    A partnership between the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Entrepreneurship Center, the Opportunity Hub, and 100 Black Angels and Allies Fund, set up to improve representation and support of diverse founders in the tech industry, is getting more heavy-hitting partners from Duke and Stanford. As part of the partnership, faculty affiliated with Stanford and Duke will join educators to staff the DEIS Practicum Certificate and Black Technology Ecosystem Investment Certificate programs, which, respectively, try to address ways in which management can engage in diversity and inclusion in a systemic way beyond simply human resources hires and equity in compensation and ways in which more Black investors can become involved in backing startups.

  • Apple's 128GB 10.2-inch iPad is back to an all-time low at Best Buy

    The 128GB 10-inch iPad is back to $380 on Best Buy, $50 less than its original price of $430.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

    This week Netflix premieres a new superhero flick with Melissa McCarthy and a Dolly Parton tribute.

  • The Morning After: Federal labor regulators say Amazon illegally fired two employees

    Today's headlines: Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, Federal labor agency says Amazon illegally fired climate activists and someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch.

  • Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th

    Pour one out for one of the web's oldest Q&A websites.

  • Google's latest acquisition could lead to spatial audio for the Pixel Buds

    Google recently acquired a 3D audio startup that could lead to new features for the Pixel Buds or any of its other future products.

  • Supreme Court rules in Google's favor in Oracle copyright case

    Today, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in favor of Google in the company's long-running legal battle against Oracle.

  • 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 sneaks premium features into a $50 gamepad

    At first glance, 8Bitdo Pro 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, but with two new button bumpers underneath the controller, it's even more appealing for a $50 controller.

  • Save up to $55 off these 'game changer' vacuums at Amazon, today only

    Thousands of shoppers give these powerhouse vacuums a perfect 5-star rating.

  • Genesis broke a world record for the most drones in the sky

    Hyundai's Genesis brand just broke a world record for the most drones airborne at the same time, putting 3,281 UAVs in the air for a publicity stunt.

  • Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital May Allot 40% of Global Fund to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group may allocate as much as 40% of its $1.9 billion global fund to China as it begins investing there, according to the firm’s new head for the country.“Later in the year, we’re thinking of launching a China fund to address China investment,” Daisy Cai said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday. The country could make up roughly about a third to 40% of B Capital’s global fund, she added.The U.S. currently accounts for slightly more than half of B Capital’s global investment, while South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe make up the rest.Saverin’s Venture Firm Enters China With Ex-SoftBank PartnerB Capital hired Cai, a former SoftBank Vision Fund partner, to run a team of about 10 investment professionals initially from Hong Kong and focus on Chinese tech startups serving businesses in health care, financial services and transportation, among others. As general partner at B Capital, which Saverin founded with former Bain Capital executive Raj Ganguly in 2015, she’s tasked with helping expand the young venture house’s global footprint.Cai said B Capital recently invested in Xingyun Group, which helps international brands expand their e-commerce operations in China. It’s also looking at backing a major auto parts retail chain, she added, without naming the company.“We believe that China is as big of an opportunity in the global tech market as the U.S.,” Ganguly told Bloomberg News last week. Saverin added his firm will bet on startups serving businesses in China where “the economy is vast but tech innovation is still under-invested relative to the industrial sector.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Capital hike brings Air France under government's wing

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will contribute to a 4 billion-euro ($4.7 billion) recapitalisation of Air France-KLM and more than double its stake to nearly 30%, under plans announced on Tuesday with European Union approval. The move is the latest by a major airline group to shore up finances after more than a year of COVID-19 travel shutdowns and deep losses for the sector. The French government will convert a 3 billion-euro loan granted last year into a perpetual hybrid bond instrument and subscribe to a 1 billion-euro share issue, raising its stake in Air France-KLM from the current 14.3%.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.