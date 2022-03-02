U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Fitbit recalls 1 million Ionic smartwatches in U.S. for burn risk

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Fitbit issued a product recall for about 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches because the device's battery could overheat and pose a burn risk to users.

According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fitbit received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the lithium ion battery used in the watch overheating.

The agency said it received 78 reports of burn injuries, with four reports of second-degree burns and two reports of third-degree burns.

In an emailed statement to USA TODAY, Fitbit said incidents like this are "very rare" and do not impact the company's other smartwatches or fitness trackers.

"Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches," said Fitbit in its statement.

RECALL DATABASE: Check USA TODAY's recall list for the latest updates

WHAT'S NEXT FOR INTEREST RATES?: Fed chair may offer clues on inflation curbs as Ukraine war escalates

The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch.
The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch.

Customers can check whether their Ionic watch is affected by checking the model number on the back of the device where the wrist band attaches. The following models are being recalled:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU (Slate Blue/Burnt Orange)

  • Ionic FB503GYBK (Charcoal/Smoke Gray)

  • Ionic FB503WTGY (Blue Gray/Silver Gray)

  • Ionic FB503WTNV (Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray)

The watches were sold at national retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target as well as online through Amazon.com and Fitbit.com between September 2017 and December 2021, said the CPSC.

Consumers are urged to contact Fitbit to received prepaid packaging to return their device for a $299 refund.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fitbit recall: Some Ionic smartwatches pose burn risk

