U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.00
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,293.00
    +138.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,077.75
    +42.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.60
    +7.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +15.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.43
    +2.68 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    +0.0075 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0950
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,129.26
    -1,689.54 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    783.79
    -156.15 (-16.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.04
    -4.43 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

Fitbit's Sense health tracker is just $200 for Prime Day

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

If you've had your eye on Fitbit's Sense smartwatch with advanced health tracking, today is the day to get one. Both the Carbon and White models are now available at $200 for Amazon Prime Day, a full $40 less than the best price we've seen so far. For perspective, Fitbit launched the Sense back in September 2020 with a price tag of $330, so that's a discount of nearly 40 percent. 

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $200

The Sense offers features designed to track your physical health as well as your activities. We gave it a solid score of 82 in our review for tools like an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that looks for changes in skin that may be caused by stress. It can also track your body temperature and blood oxygen levels and even detect the start of a menstrual cycle. 

Naturally, it'll measure your heart rate and warn you if it's too high or low based on your age and resting heart rate. You can track runs, walks, hikes and bike rides thanks to the built-in GPS, and also see the quality of your sleep. It measures more specialized activities like yoga, golf, martial arts and tennis too, letting you see how much time you spent in the fat-burning zone. 

The only drawbacks are a slightly unintuitive buttonless design and navigation that can be a bit sluggish. Still, it offers just about every health and fitness tracking feature you could want, and the $200 price is lower than competing models from Apple and Samsung. 

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

  • Gates’s Divorce Casts Harsh Glare on $170 Billion Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost three decades, Michael Larson has quietly shuffled around one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines.The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from criticism and produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.The couple’s divorce announcement last month cracked the cur

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    You bring up an interesting dilemma some retirement savers may not think of, which is having your retirement assets locked away in investment portfolios intended to be used at an older age. Employer-sponsored retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans, are a great tool for investing for retirement because they are tax-deferred, which means more money is growing until it’s time to withdraw. The first task is to double check on your company’s policy for the age 55 rule (for readers unfamiliar with this rule, it allows people age 55 or older who were separated from their jobs — either because they were fired or voluntarily left — to tap into the 401(k) from their current employer before the required age 59 ½).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    We’re halfway through the year, and while the markets have been volatile, investors are having a good time so far. The S&P 500 has gained 11% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 9%. With the Fed keeping interest rates at historic lows, stocks are offering better rates of return – and they are keeping ahead of inflation, as well. But while the overall markets are up, individual stock performance can and will vary. Which means that in the midst of a general rising trend, it’s still

  • Crypto: Bitcoin crashes to $32,000 as sell off continues

    An ongoing crackdown in China and an unexpectedly hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve have sparked a sell-off in recent days.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — June 21

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Retail investor stock buying boom of 2021 is just getting started: Goldman Sachs

    Retail investors have a lot more financial firepower to unleash on the stock market this year, reasons Goldman Sachs.

  • Ether Drops Below $2K, Bitcoin Wilts as Agricultural Bank of China Reiterates Crypto Ban

    A now-deleted announcement by the Agricultural Bank of China puts the focus back on regulatory hurdles.

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out With Travis Barker in Steamy PDA Photos

    Get a room, you two! 👀 🍑

  • NIO: Great Business, But Valuation Is Sky-High

    NIO Inc. (NIO) designs and manufactures high-tech electric vehicles in China. As a major player and innovator in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence technologies, it competes directly with Tesla (TSLA). The main value for NIO comes from its competitive positioning in the luxury electric vehicle market (especially SUVs) in China, stemming from its comparable technology combined with its cheaper price point. Furthermore, as a leading local manufacturer and innovator in hi

  • U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks as Fed Jitters Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Monday as markets found their footing again following volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkishness.Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after the benchmark suffered its worst week since February on concerns over monetary policy. The Stoxx 600 Index also rebounded from an earlier loss, with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surging 32% after rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid, sending shares of peers Tes

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on billionaire growth investor Philippe Laffont’s Q1 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Philippe Laffont, the billionaire who runs New York-based hedge […]

  • Gold Drops Exceedingly; Fed Ducks Reality

    Quite the week, that. Best we begin with some “Facts, Hercule, facts!”

  • Stock to Flow Analysis: Worst Case Scenario Could See $135K BTC by December

    Worst case price prediction for bitcoin using the stock to flow analysis could see bitcoin hitting $135,000 by December 2021 according to PlanB

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Has Roller Coaster Weekend, Revisits Crucial Support

    Bitcoin (BTC) decreased considerably last week, approaching the May lows near $30,000. It is likely in a corrective wave four.

  • DraftKings vs. Golden Nugget: Which Online Betting Stock Could Yield Higher Returns?

    Online betting stocks are becoming increasingly popular among investors, as more states in the U.S. are legalizing online betting. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act 2 (PASPA) three years back, and a new sentiment toward online betting is slowly spreading across the U.S. According to a FinancialBuzz report, 19 U.S. states are expected to decide on the legalization of sports betting this year. This could significantly benefit online sports bettin

  • Biden has now canceled $3B in student loans as broad debt forgiveness waits

    His administration just gave relief to borrowers who brought claims against their school.

  • Iran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets

    Iran could quickly export millions of barrels of oil it is holding in storage if it reaches a deal with the United States on its nuclear programme and has been moving oil into place to prepare for an eventual restart, four traders and industrial sources said. The U.S. and Iran began in mid-June their sixth round of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, leading refiners in many countries to shun Iranian crude and forcing Tehran to pump well below capacity.

  • CNH Industrial in $2.1 billion deal to buy Raven Industries

    CNH Industrial has agreed a deal to buy Raven Industries to strengthen its position in the agricultural equipment business as the Italian-American vehicle maker prepares to spin off its truck, bus and engine operations. CNH Industrial will pay $58 per share for the U.S. agriculture technology company, a 33.6% premium to Raven's four-week volume-weighted average stock price, giving it an enterprise value of $2.1 billion, the companies said on Monday. "Precision agriculture and autonomy are critical components of our strategy," CNH Industrial Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

  • Bitcoin Drops as Hashrate Declines With China Mining Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped over the weekend amid a focus on Chinese mine closures and potential regulatory scrutiny.The largest cryptocurrency fell 5.5% to $34,142 as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday in New York, dropping for a fourth time in the past five sessions. Ether, the second-biggest, declined 5.9% to $2,095.The hashrate in China is dropping significantly as Bitcoin mines are being closed, Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto-derivatives exchange FTX wrot