U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.63
    +2.34 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,369.93
    +42.14 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,418.06
    +39.01 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.12
    +2.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.98
    -0.29 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    28.44
    +0.17 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0040 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4205
    +0.0068 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9280
    -0.2720 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,893.86
    -1,166.46 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.52
    -31.62 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.65
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Fitbit's Sense smartwatch falls to a new low of $240 at Amazon

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

This is your chance to grab Fitbit's Sense smartwatch for $90 less than its original price: It's now available for $240 on Amazon. That's $9 less than its previous all-time low and the lowest price we've seen for the health-focused wearable on the retailer. Fitbit launched the Sense smartwatch in September 2020 and originally sold it for $330. The company called the wearable an "advanced health" device, because it's full of features meant to monitor your physical well-being.

Buy Fitbit Sense smartwatch at Amazon - $240

We gave the smartwatch a score of 82 in our review mostly for its comprehensive health-tracking tools, which include an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that looks for changes in your skin that may be caused by stress. The device can also track your body temperature and blood oxygen levels, as well as detect the start of a menstrual cycle. 

Like other Fitbit products (and a lot of other smartwatches), Sense can keep an eye on your heart rate and tell you if your pulse is too high or low, based on your age and resting heart rate. It can measure your runs, walks, hikes and bike rides with its built-in GPS, and it can tell you how long you were asleep based on your movement. The device can measure other exercise activities like yoga, golf, martial arts and tennis, as well. Plus, it can tell you how long you spent in the fat-burning zone and measure your cardio fitness. 

You may need a bit of time to adjust to the Sense's completely buttonless design, and we found the new navigation a little sluggish and finicky. Still, it's cheaper than similar devices like the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch, and it has more health features to offer.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: Apple Music adds lossless streaming to its entire catalog

    Today’s headlines: AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery, Apple Music adds Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming starting next month, Samsung teases its next generation of flexible displays.

  • Amazon's plan to reduce warehouse injuries includes guided meditation

    Amazon introduces a wellness program to help reduce the risk of injury at its warehouses.

  • Uptrust raises $2M to fight the billions of dollars wasted on useless mass incarceration

    A technical violation is one of those Orwellian terms used by the U.S. government to occlude the absurd morass of process and procedure that is the modern criminal justice system in this country. If a person commits a technical violation, they often are sent back to prison — perhaps months or years for an action as simple as being minutes late to a parole hearing. Technical violations are expensive for all of us.

  • Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully electric car before 2030

    Lamborghini stands out from other supercar makers for a lack of EVs or hybrids, but the Italian automaker has finally unveiled its electrification plans.

  • Amazon's market power to be tested in Germany in push for "early action" over antitrust risks

    Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) is seeking to make swift use of a new competition tool to target big tech -- announcing today that it's opened a proceeding against ecommerce giant Amazon. If the FCO confirms that Amazon is of "paramount significance for competition across markets" -- as defined by an amendment to the German Competition Act which came into force in January (aka, the GWB Digitalisation Act) -- the authority will have greater powers to proactively impose conditions on how it can operate in order to control the risk of market abuse. Section 19a of the GWB enables the FCO to intervene earlier, and the idea is more effectively, against the practices of large digital companies.

  • London will open electric scooter trials in June

    London will begin shareable e-scooter trials next month operated by micromobility providers Lime, Dott and TIER.

  • Gogoro strikes deal with Yadea and DCJ to build a battery-swapping network in China

    Less than a month after announcing a partnership with India’s largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, Gogoro is taking another big step in its global expansion plans. This time the market is China, where Gogoro’s technology, including its swappable smart batteries, will be used in scooters made by Dachangjiang Group (DCJ), one of the country's biggest motorcycle makers, and Yadea, one of it top electric two-wheel companies. DCJ and Yadea will jointly invest $50 million in an operating company to develop new two-wheel vehicles with their own branding that use the Gogoro Network, including its batteries, drivetrains, controllers and other components.

  • Facebook wants ‘other companies’ to use the Oversight Board, too

    Facebook executives have suggested the Oversight Board could one day work with "other companies," but competing platforms have little incentive to do so.

  • Logitech's $1,200 Scribe whiteboard camera can hide presenters

    Scribe's AI-enhanced software allows the camera to render presenters transparent so that people watching the presentation can have an easier time seeing the whiteboard.

  • California DMV has Tesla 'under review' over Musk's FSD claims

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles appears to be actively investigating Tesla over CEO Elon Musk's audacious claims about his company's Full Self-Driving technology.

  • Oculus will soon let you see how silly you look while playing VR games

    You'll also be able to keep an eye on your phone notifications without taking off your headset.

  • Roku jailbreak gives users control over what channels they install

    Now you can get root access on Roku devices and install your own software.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Fall as Inflation Unease Lingers; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for the first time in three sessions and the dollar weakened as investors mulled risks to the economic outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.Technology and communication services led the benchmark S&P 500 into the red, while energy shares rose. Apple and Microsoft weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Semiconductor stocks continued to be under pressure, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping as low as 10% from a peak in early April.“Investors should brace for further bouts of volatility, driven by inflation data along with other risks, such as setbacks in curbing the pandemic,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. “But we don’t see inflation concerns ending the rally in stocks, which we expect to be led by cyclical parts of the market as the global economic reopening broadens.”Oil edged up as rising optimism around a demand recovery in regions such as the U.S. offset Covid-19 flare-ups in parts of Asia.Bitcoin tumbled to as low as $42,133 before stabilizing after a volatile weekend that saw Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk whipsaw prices with a series of tweets that touched on the energy usage of the cryptocurrency and whether he was selling. Coinbase Global Inc. fell to a record low and below the reference price used in its April direct listing. Gold climbed to the highest in more than three months.Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a webinar that weaker-than-expected April payroll report shows “we have not made substantial further progress” on the central bank’s goals for employment and inflation laid out as thresholds to begin scaling back the central bank’s massive monthly bond purchases.Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.“Expect this volatility to continue as the market searches for direction,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday will be interesting. With earnings season almost over, inflation will continue to hold center stage.”Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged lower and stocks in Asia were mixed.Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?Here are some key events this week:Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2158The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.4142The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to the highest in about two yearsBritain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.86%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 1.6%, the most since May 7More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Sitting at Highs Against Yen

    The British pound continues to go back and forth in general, hanging around the ¥154 level.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7204 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204 and the 61.8% level at .7266.

  • AT&T set to end media voyage with $43 billion Discovery deal

    AT&T, owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company, which will comprise one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN, sports programming and Discovery's unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows. Monday's move marks the unwinding of AT&T's ambitious plan to forge a telecoms and media powerhouse through a flurry of deals including the 2018 $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner and the 2015 purchase of satellite TV service DirecTV for $68 billion.

  • Amazon’s MGM Deal Would Add to Frenzy for Streaming Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s potential acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would take one of the last major, independent movie studios off the market, capping a rush of streaming deals that are set to make 2021 a record year for media takeovers.Amazon is in talks to buy MGM, the storied Hollywood company behind the James Bond series, the Information and Variety said in separate reports late Monday. Amazon is weeks into negotiations to buy the studio for about $9 billion, according to Variety.Reports about the discussions came on the day that AT&T Inc. announced its plan to create a new entertainment company by merging assets with Discovery Inc. in an entity that will be valued at about $130 billion including debt. The success of streaming giant Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co., which launched its own video-on-demand service after buying $71 billion in assets from 21st Century Fox Inc. in 2018, is drawing new competitors into the market.MGM and Amazon declined to comment on reports about deal talks.The acquisitions are setting 2021 up to be a record for media deals, according to data collected by Bloomberg. More than $80 billion in takeovers have been announced so far this year, putting it on track to be the busiest period for the industry since at least 2000, when AOL and Time Warner Inc. announced plans to combine, the data show.MGM has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale. The company made a fresh push last year, when the Wall Street Journal reported it hired advisers to solicit offers. In seeking a deal, MGM aims to capitalize on the proliferation of streaming services, which has increased demand for large backlogs of content.How the Pandemic Pressed Fast Forward on the Streaming Wars: QuickTakeIt’s also discussed other scenarios with tech giants. MGM, whose library includes the “Rocky” films and “Silence of the Lambs,” held talks with Apple Inc. and Netflix about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming. But the company said last year that it’s committed to a theatrical release for the film, which is currently slated for Oct. 8 in the U.S.Amazon, meanwhile, is reshuffling its entertainment operations with the return of long-time executive Jeff Blackburn. He briefly left the e-commerce company to join Silicon Valley venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners. But now he’s taking command of Amazon’s entire entertainment division, including the Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Studios and the video-game-streaming site Twitch.Talking to ChairmanAmazon’s bid for MGM is being handled by video executive Mike Hopkins, according to Variety. He’s dealing directly with MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich, the publication said.MGM traces its roots back to the 1920s merger of Marcus Loew’s Metro films with a film company run by Hollywood legend Louis B. Mayer. While making great pictures like “Dr. Zhivago” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” MGM drifted in and out of financial distress in the second half of the 20th century. Over the decades it was owned by Time Inc., CNN founder Ted Turner and more than once by the late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian.Now, it’s one of the last large movie studios that’s maintained its independence from larger media groups. Time Warner Inc. is now part of AT&T, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, Paramount is owned by ViacomCBS Inc. and Universal Pictures is controlled by Comcast Corp.There’s been speculation before about Amazon acquiring entertainment companies. It was previously seen as a possible buyer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the movie chain, with some investors confusing it with AMC Networks Inc., the owner of cable channels.Investors suffered a similar sort of confusion on Monday, with the Information report boosting shares of MGM Resorts International, a casino company that isn’t part of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. MGM Resorts stock jumped as much as 5.8% in late trading before quickly retreating.(Updates with Variety report starting in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.