U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.76
    +1.71 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,628.31
    +50.74 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,988.29
    -49.47 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.70
    +6.71 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.81
    +2.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    +0.0170 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2580
    -0.4220 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,839.70
    +1,495.73 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.28
    +22.07 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.18
    +3.12 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Fitbit smartwatches now detect snoring and other loud noises

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Your Fitbit smartwatch might just let you know if you or your partner is snoring too loudly. 9to5Google notes Fitbit is rolling out a promised "Snore & Noise Detect" feature that uses the microphone on a Sense or Versa 3 smartwatch to detect both "snore-specific" sounds as well as the overall noise level. In theory, this might explain why you keep waking up or otherwise feel less-than-rested .

There are a number of requirements beyond the watch. You'll need a Premium subscription at $10 per month or $80 per year. You'll also have to keep your device reasonably well-charged. Fitbit notes the sampling occurs every few seconds, and recommends at least a 40 percent battery level before you go to sleep. You'll also have to be comfortable with saving your snoring data, although you can delete it at any point.

The narrow hardware and service requirements dampen the usefulness of noise detection. All the same, it could be helpful if you're already invested in the Fitbit ecosystem. It also gives Fitbit a potential advantage over rivals whose sleep tracking seldom accounts for noise.

Recommended Stories