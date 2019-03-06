Fitbit unveils 4 new wearables ahead of premium health service debut

Fitbit (FIT) on Wednesday announced four new fitness wearables: the Inspire and Inspire HR trackers, the Versa Lite Edition smartwatch, and the Ace 2 children's fitness tracker. Both the Inspire and Inspire HR were originally only available to Fitbit's Health Solutions partnership customers, but are now being rolled out to general consumers.

The $159 Versa Lite Edition, meanwhile, is a less expensive version of the company's existing Versa smartwatch (the standard Vera costs $199 while Versa Special Edition costs $229). The Lite Edition is targeted at consumers who are interested in smartwatches, but haven't made the leap due to price constraints. The Ace 2 is the follow-up to Fitbit's previous children's tracker, the Ace.

The new wearables are all part of Fitbit's strategy to turn around its business, which has seen its stock price tumble following its recent earnings announcement during which the company reported lower average selling prices per device sold and weak guidance.

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a low-cost version of the company's existing smartwatch designed to appeal to a broader audience than the pricier standard Versa and Versa Special Edition. (image: Daniel Howley)

The hope is that these new wearables will bring more users into Fitbit's services offerings before rolling out a premium health coaching service later this year.

Inspire and Inspire HR

The Inspire and Inspire HR, which will cost $69 and $99, respectively, are the exact devices you'd expect from Fitbit. They provide you with all-day step tracking, monitor your calories burned, and provide you with your active minutes. They also offer sleep tracking, automatic exercise detection, smartphone notifications, swim tracking, up to 5 days of battery life, and more.

Fitbit's new Inspire and Inspire HR will replace several existing trackers to make the shopping experience easier for customers. (image: Daniel Howley)

The HR model, however, boasts a heart rate monitor, hence the HR monicker, and can give you a cardio fitness score, guided breathing sessions, and more in-depth sleep tracking. Those extras make the HR slightly thicker than the standard Inspire, but it's not enough to make it feel bulky.

In fact, the Inspire and Inspire HR are surprisingly small. When I used a demo unit at Fitbit's press event, I was surprised to see how thin and light they are. The company has come a long way in designing trackers that are functional without getting in the way.

Both units feature responsive touchscreen displays and a single button on their left sides to navigate you back to the home screen. The Inspire is available in black and a color Fitbit calls Sangria, but I'll call maroon. The company also chose to make the maroon version's touchscreen the same color as its band, which is a nice touch. The Inspire HR is available in black, white, and purple. Yes, the purple version's screen is also purple.

According to Fitbit CEO James Park, the Inspire and Inspire HR are meant to replace several other trackers in Fitbit's lineup.

"Over the past two years I've spoken publicly about trying to streamline our tracker lineup," Park told Yahoo Finance. "We used to have the Fitbit Zip, Fitbit One, Flex 2, Alta and Alta HR, so that's five trackers that we've consolidated down to two. Now we actually have three total trackers: Inspire, Inspire HR, and Charge 3."

