Fitbit Versa Lite review: A smartwatch for the budget-conscious

Fitbit (FIT) is working on a major business turnaround after years of declining fitness tracker sales. And to facilitate that 180-degree turn, the company is rolling out four new, low-cost devices: The Versa Lite smartwatch, the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness bands and the Ace 2 children's fitness tracker.

The $159 Versa Lite, though, is most important for Fitbit. The company reports that tracker sales will remain flat for the industry in the coming years. For smartwatches, though, there's nowhere to go but up. According to IDC, the smartwatch market grew 55% year-over-year in Q4 2018.

I've been using the Versa Lite for the last five days, and its battery life, looks, and detailed breakdown of my exercise and sleep make the smartwatch easily worth checking out. But its low cost means you'll have to make trade-offs compared to pricier wearables.

Lite changes

The Versa Lite is more or less a clone of the original Versa smartwatch, which came out last March. The main difference you'll notice between the two devices is that the Versa Lite only has one button, while the Versa and Versa Special Edition have three; one on their left side and two on their right. The missing buttons let you launch and interact with certain apps.

You're not actually losing any functionality, though, since you can perform the same actions using the Versa Lite's touch screen controls.

The Lite is available in four colors: white, lilac, blue, and purple. I do, however, wish Fitbit made the Lite available in black and rose gold like the standard Versa. When buying a smartwatch, you're likely hoping to be able to wear it to all manner of events, and I don't know if a blue watch will work with a tuxedo or evening gown as well as a black or rose gold watch would.

As with the original Versa, the Versa Lite has a very large bezel surrounding its display. It's not a deal-breaker for the watch, but it does make the screen feel cramped, and left me wishing the panel stretched out to the watch's edges like the Apple Watch Series 4. Of course, Apple's (AAPL) watch also costs $399, so you've got to pick your battles.

Seeing the Lite

The line between fitness trackers and smartwatches has been blurred to the point where the Versa Lite, and most modern smartwatches, offer the functionality of both devices. From a smartwatch perspective, the Versa Lite provides push notifications for things like text messages, Slack, Google Hangouts, email, and a host of other apps.

If you're using the watch with an Android device, you'll also get the ability to send quick replies to text messages. Apple's iOS-powered iPhone, however, isn't compatible with quick replies through the Versa Lite due to Apple's approach to third-party apps. I regularly use an Apple Watch, and the quick reply feature comes in pretty handy when I'm exercising or otherwise preoccupied and have to respond to a text in an instant and can't pull out my phone.

Like most smartwatches, you can use the Versa to control music on your smartphone via the onboard music app. To get to it, you have to hold down the button on the left side of the Lite, which pulls up the playback controls.

To access your notifications on the Versa, you simply swipe down from the top of the screen. To check your daily fitness progress, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen. There you'll find your total steps, miles walked, average heart rate, weekly exercise goal, and sleep tracking information.

Swiping right to left on the Versa's home screen gives you access to the watch's exercise, weather, relax, and alarm apps. Past that, you'll find the timer, help, settings, and Strava apps.

Working up a sweat

But the Versa Lite is a Fitbit, which means it's, first and foremost, a fitness-focused device. I wore the Versa during a number of workouts, and found its alerts and notifications for passing certain step and exercise goals as motivating as the incredibly addictive activity rings on the Apple Watch.

