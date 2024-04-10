Fitch Cuts China Outlook to Negative on Steady Rise in Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings revised China’s outlook to negative from stable, saying the government is likely to pile on debt as it seeks to pull the economy out of a real estate-driven slowdown.

Growing uncertainty about the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy, amid Beijing’s drive to make growth less dependent on housing, is putting the country’s public finances under strain, Fitch said on Wednesday. “Fiscal policy is increasingly likely to play an important role in supporting growth in the coming years which could keep debt on a steady upward trend.”

China’s government rapidly pushed back, saying the rating company failed to reflect the role of fiscal policy in shoring up growth, which helps to stabilize debt burdens. Financial markets were unfazed, with China’s 10-year sovereign bond yield little changed at around 2.29%, and the yuan also steady. Fitch’s action matched a similar one by Moody’s Investors Service in December.

“I don’t think this will have much market impact,” said Michelle Lam, an economist at Societe Generale SA, who said the risk for investors from rising Chinese debt is that it will slow growth, not raise sovereign default risks. “China’s debt problem and property crisis are well known and understood by market participants.”

China’s public debt has risen rapidly over the past dozen years or so, as the government pumped funds into the economy in a bid to maintain the world-leading growth rates it posted over previous decades. With a real-estate slump now threatening to slow output, and worrying global investors, the government has outlined some new stimulus measures — like subsidies for households and businesses that want to upgrade appliances or machinery — and signaled that more may follow.

Public debt was close to 80% of gross domestic product as of the middle of last year, roughly double the level of the mid-2010s, according to the Bank for International Settlements. That’s well below many advanced economies like Japan and the US, though relatively high for an emerging market. Beijing’s own measure for government debt shows it at 56% of GDP at the end of 2023, up sharply since the pandemic.

Still, since China borrows in its own currency, it’s at no risk of the kind of debt crisis that’s hit other developing nations in the past, according to Andrew Freris, chief executive officer of Ecognosis Advisory Co.

“The only thing they need to be concerned about is their domestic situation,” he said. “That is much more easily doable because one-third of the banking system belongs to the government.”

While Fitch lowered its outlook, it maintained China’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at A+. It said one key point to watch out for is “the degree to which fiscal support reignites underlying GDP growth.”

Responding to Fitch, China’s Ministry of Finance defended its fiscal policy as supportive for growth, arguing the government will be able to “control its debt ratios well and save policy room for dealing with potential risks and challenges in future.”

“We regret Fitch’s cut to China’s credit outlook,” the ministry said in a statement released minutes after the Fitch announcement. The company’s ratings methods “failed to reflect on the positive role” of China’s fiscal policy in stabilizing economic growth as well as the macro leverage ratio “in an effective and forward-looking way,” it said.

