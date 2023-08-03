Fitch downgrade a 'somewhat minor' thing, and the dollar won't be overthrown: Intel CEO

The downgrade of America's debt by ratings outfit Fitch this week hasn't set the stage for buying an Intel-powered computer with bags of wheat or gold instead of King Dollar.

At least that's the vibe from Intel's (INTC) chief at the C-suite leadership table.

"I'd say, overall, is anything going to displace the US dollar as the global currency for trade?" Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger exclusively told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "And I just say, I don't see anything on the horizon for that."

"So at one level, I just sort of say, OK, it's a downgrade," added the globe-trotting Gelsinger. "Hey, there may be some implications for costs of debt. But I really see that as somewhat minor. I view it more as a statement to, hey, get our debt situation under control in the US."

Fitch has uncorked somewhat of a black swan event for investors who have enjoyed a sizzling summer rally.

Late Tuesday, the entity slashed its rating on US debt to AA+ from AAA. Fitch said it "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years," as one reason for its downgrade. The other factors included a "growing debt burden" and the "erosion of governance."

Stocks promptly sold off on Wednesday, led lower by a 2% drop in the Nasdaq Composite. The S&P 500 suffered its first 1% down day since May, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre pointed out.

Markets remain under pressure globally on Thursday as the downgrade continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

Interestingly, and to Gelsinger's point, the US dollar has gained strength in the wake of Fitch's move, now hovering around a four-week high.

Other top executives Yahoo Finance have talked to are using the downgrade moment to play up their financial strength to investors.

"It's incredibly important," Starbucks (SBUX) CFO Rachel Ruggeri told Yahoo Finance about the downgrade. "That's why we've been focused on continuing to operate within a three times leverage ratio. So that's the guide that we keep so that we can maintain our BBB+ rating. But also, it allows us to be able to support, I'd say, a more conservative stance in terms of our overall financial health."

For Intel's Gelsinger, it's business as usual for his tech giant.

"I'd say in terms of the impact of me running Intel as a business or CEOs like myself running global businesses, I don't see that much real impact from this change," Gelsinger said.

