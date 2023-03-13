U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.75
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,861.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,946.75
    +15.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    -0.39 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.40
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +1.72 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2620
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.53
    +33.62 (+6.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Fitch downgrades and withdraws Signature Bank's ratings

1
·1 min read
Signature Bank in New York City

(Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Signature Bank's long-term corporate ratings to 'D' from 'BBB+' after state regulators closed the New York-based bank on Sunday.

Signature Bank's short-term corporate ratings were also downgraded to 'D' from 'F2', Fitch said, adding that all assets and deposits have transferred to Signature Bridge Bank, a successor bank operated by the FDIC.

"Fitch Ratings is subsequently withdrawing the ratings of Signature Bank as the bank is under regulatory supervision," it said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories