Fitch lifts Hong Kong banking sector's outlook to 'improving' from 'neutral', citing strengthening economic recovery

Fitch Ratings revised its outlook for Hong Kong's banking sector from "neutral" to "improving" to reflect banks' stronger earnings prospects in the second half of this year.

Analysts at the ratings agency said the ongoing economic recovery in Hong Kong and mainland China after the border reopening will support the banks' business volumes, especially in the latter half of the year.

"We expect solid net interest income, improving fee income, and moderating credit costs to drive double-digit profit growth for the sector in 2023," Fitch analysts led by Matt Choi said in a research note on Thursday.

Metrics improved across the board in the first quarter. Strong retail sales helped Hong Kong's gross domestic product to grow by 2.7 per cent after four consecutive quarters of contraction. Fitch has forecast 4 per cent growth for the city's economy in 2023 on the back of more local social activities and a surge in tourist arrivals from the mainland, after growth contracted 3.5 per cent last year.

The improving economy was reflected in the better-than-expected first-quarter profits at Hong Kong's biggest banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, posted a net profit of US$10.3 billion for the three months ended March 31, compared with US$2.8 billion a year earlier. The bank's business in Asia saw its pre-tax profit more than double to US$5.8 billion as the city's and the region's economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rival Standard Chartered reported a 9.4 per cent jump in net profit to US$1.16 billion in the first quarter. Underlying pre-tax profit in Hong Kong, its largest market, quadrupled to US$529 million in the first three months of the year.

The city's property market is also showing signs of stabilisation amid improving home buying sentiment, Fitch analysts said. The city's property price index rose 5 per cent in the first quarter after declining 15 per cent last year. Similarly, the sector's loan balance grew 0.9 per cent in the first three months after a 3 per cent decrease in 2022.

Fitch expects banks' loan growth to resume as an improving economy boosts demand for mortgage loans. The average loan-to-value ratio for newly approved residential mortgages has steadied at around 55 per cent to 60 per cent this year.

"We expect banks to maintain a solid level of net interest income in 2023, resulting from higher interest rates," said the Fitch analysts. "The quarterly net interest margin (NIM) likely peaked in the fourth quarter of 2022, but we expect the banks to generate higher average NIM in 2023 than in 2022, as the full-year impact from the repricing of loans to higher rates kicks in."

Earlier this month, HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China (Hong Kong) reset their best lending rates to 5.75 per cent from 5.625 per cent. Standard Chartered and the Bank of East Asia raised theirs to 6 per cent.

Fitch also expects fee income to improve after banks saw a 10 per cent to 23 per cent drop last year due to lower sales and weak stock market performance. The outlook is supported by higher sales of wealth management and insurance products, and cross-border financial services.

A potential lower credit cost burden in 2023 compared with 2022 is another reason for the ratings agency's positive outlook for Hong Kong's banking sector. It cited "mainland China's policy initiatives to reduce borrowing costs for the real economy and improve refinancing for troubled developers" as benefiting Hong Kong banks.

However, Fitch warned that as many distressed Chinese developers continue to restructure their debt, impaired loan ratios are likely to stay elevated at many banks in the near term.

"A large portion of our rated Hong Kong banks' impairment charges in the past couple of years was from their exposures to China's real estate sector, mostly through syndication loans," the analysts said.

They also expect potential interest rate hikes to have little impact on the asset quality of banks' remaining loan books.

"This is because of the city's overall economic recovery, which we expect to extend well into 2024, low unemployment rates, tight underwriting standards and government support to vulnerable borrowers, including small and medium-sized enterprises."

