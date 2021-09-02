U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.00
    +13.91 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,458.49
    +145.96 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,349.12
    +39.74 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.97
    +19.91 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.26
    +1.67 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,542.58
    +1,115.07 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.42
    +1.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Fitch Ratings initiate coverage of OSB GROUP PLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OSB GROUP PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Fitch Ratings initiate coverage of OSB GROUP PLC

OSB Group is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has published Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook for OSB GROUP PLC and OneSavings Bank plc.

Andy Golding, Group Chief Executive said, “This is a milestone in the development of OSB Group and this investment grade rating from Fitch confirms the strength of our business and our balance sheet”

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


Recommended Stories

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • Why Nutanix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) were climbing today after the hybrid cloud specialist posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter, showing the company's shift to an annual contract value (ACV) model is starting to pay off. Nutanix, which provides hyper-converged infrastructure software to help companies seamless move applications between different clouds, posted revenue growth of 19% to $390.7 million, easily beating estimates at $362.9 million. On the bottom line, Nutanix's loss per share shrunk from $0.39 to $0.26 as the company successfully controlled costs even as the business grew.

  • Buffett's Second-Biggest Stock Has Nothing on This Growing Juggernaut

    Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns a massive stock portfolio worth more than $300 billion. Coming in second is Bank of America, a huge financial institution serving consumers and corporations all over the world. This large bank stock has done well for Buffett, easily beating the S&P 500 since Berkshire bought its first stake in 2011.

  • We Think C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Why Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT after the company announced an updated strategic plan. Texas Capital, a $35 billion asset regional bank based in Dallas, announced a new strategic plan yesterday that will see the bank focus more on technology, bulk up hiring, invest further in treasury solutions, build on its private wealth business, and create a new investment banking division. In tandem with the announcement, the bank also announced the hiring of Daniel Hoverman to lead the new investment banking division.

  • Why Cinedigm Shares Closed 10.6% Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed Wednesday 10.6% higher, and the trading volume was more than double the average over the last three months. The company had no particular news of its own today, but Cinedigm is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday evening. Cinedigm used to be a digital content distributor with a tight focus on the cinema industry.

  • Why ASML Holding Rose 10.3% in August

    Ambitious spending plans from a key customer drove shares of this semiconductor equipment supplier higher.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Unilever PLC...

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • 3 Underrated Stocks That Could Finish 2021 With a Bang

    Three stocks to watch as we enter the fall are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). Of those, only Hasbro and its modest 5% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but all three could be solid pickups. Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance has done well this year, getting a boost from COVID-19 vaccination traffic.

  • Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) have made a decent return of 32% over the past year

    The last three months have been tough on Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM ) shareholders, who have seen the share...

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.