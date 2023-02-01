U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

Fitch Ratings Revises Safehold's Outlook from Stable to Positive

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Fitch Ratings has affirmed Safehold's unsecured corporate credit rating at BBB+ and has revised the rating outlook from Stable to Positive.

(PRNewsfoto/Safehold)
(PRNewsfoto/Safehold)

"We are pleased with the recognition of the strong credit characteristics of the business as we continue to scale our ground lease platform with the most efficient capital for our stakeholders," said Brett Asnas, Chief Financial Officer.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Capital Markets & Investor Relations
T 212.930.9400
E investors@safeholdinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitch-ratings-revises-safeholds-outlook-from-stable-to-positive-301735493.html

SOURCE Safehold

