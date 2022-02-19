U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,879.93
    -145.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Fite Analytics LLC Rebrands as FinX Capital Markets

FinX Capital Markets LLC
·1 min read

FinX Capital Markets

FinX Capital Markets
FinX Capital Markets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fite Analytics LLC, the fast-growing provider of capital markets analytics, has changed its company name to FinX Capital Markets LLC and has launched FinX.io. The FinX.io cloud platform covers all investment types, including Bonds, Equities, Derivatives and Crypto.

The FinX.io platform provides COVERAGE (all asset types), QUALITY (most advanced analytics, with responsive support and documentation), and SPEED (analyze thousands of portfolios and hundreds of thousands of instruments).

Geoff Fite, CEO says "We've experienced 100% annual growth for 3 years in a row as Fite Analytics, but our customers still know us as the best kept secret in Capital Markets FinTech. We're rebranding to reflect the accomplishments of our team in developing a world-class technology platform."

FinX Capital Markets customers include The Northern Trust Company, for which the company provides daily analysis of hundreds of thousands of instruments for its Asset Servicing customers.

ABOUT FinX Capital Markets LLC

FinX Capital Markets LLC is a California Software-as-a-Service Provider for Capital Markets providing analytics since 2017. The company's cloud-native platform FinX.io contains reference data on over 3 million securities and calculates a range of market and credit risk analytics across all asset classes. Contact us at info@finx.io or https://finx.io

