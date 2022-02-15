U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.20
    +66.53 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.01
    +461.84 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,062.29
    +271.37 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.01
    +38.22 (+1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    -4.62 (-4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.70
    -19.70 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.63 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0059 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0420 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7100
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,206.72
    +1,558.85 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.04
    +21.46 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.61
    +69.02 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Fitness app FitOn raises $40M, acquires corporate wellness platform Peerfit

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Digital fitness and wellness company FitOn has raised $40 million in Series C funding led by Delta-v Capital, the company announced on Tuesday. FitOn is also expanding its reach in wellness by acquiring Tampa-based corporate wellness platform Peerfit. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Peerfit founder Ed Buckley will stay on in his current role as CEO.

The funding comes as the Los Angeles-based company hit 10 million users last year for its app, which offers personalized fitness and wellness programs. The app includes workouts with several partners including Orangetheory Fitness, KINRGY, and Zumba, along with celebrity ambassadors Gabrielle Union-Wade, Julianne Hough, Jonathan Van Ness, Halle Berry, Lindsey Vonn and more.

Founded by the husband-and-wife team of former Fitbit executive Lindsay Cook and AllTrails founder Russell Cook, the app launched two years ago with a mission to give people an affordable and inclusive way to approach wellness. The duo aims to provide premium fitness content that is easily accessible, with a social fitness experience that helps people find motivation.

"Our focus has been leveraging the ubiquity of the smartphone to provide every single person with a gym in their pocket and social experience they can’t find anywhere else," FitOn CEO Lindsay Cook told TechCrunch. "Working out and being active is an integral part of what helps us stay healthy and feel good, but just like many executives, I found we’re all sometimes too busy to work out. I founded FitOn in 2019 because I wanted to give people an affordable and inclusive way to approach wellness by putting themselves first on their to-do list."

Image Credits: FitOn

Cook says the acquisition of Peerfit brings together both at-home and in-the-gym fitness to support the health and wellness needs of consumers, as well as employees and Medicare recipients. Peerfit connects employers, brokers and insurance carriers to local fitness experiences and wellness services and has more than 13,000 employer customers. Cook says that by integrating Peerfit into FitOn, the company will be able to accelerate its enterprise business.

In terms of the new funding, Cook says FitOn will use a portion of the investment to execute the Peerfit transaction and continue to invest in its enterprise product. The company will also dedicate some of the funding to expand its team and fuel growth internationally in both the consumer and corporate wellness markets. The funding round included participation from Accel, Maverick Ventures, Second Avenue Partners and Mantis VC, along with a strategic investment from United Talent Agency’s venture fund, UTA VC. The new investment brings the company’s total funding to $70 million.

Cook says FitOn has seen accelerated growth in the digital fitness industry during the pandemic and that it has experienced a significant increase in workouts and signups. FitOn also saw a three times increase in friends working out together. The company's goal is to get 100 million members working out each week on FitOn. Regarding the future, Cook says FitOn is focused on reducing barriers and empowering people to fully engage in their health and wellness.

"We are focused on continuing to innovate on premium content, creating more personalized fitness experiences, expanding internationally, and providing every single person with social accountability they can’t find anywhere else," Cook said.

The company's Series C investment follows its $18 million Series B funding announced in October 2021. The round was led by Delta-v Capital, with participation from existing investors Accel, Telstra Ventures, Crosscut Ventures, Maverick Ventures and Second Avenue Partners.

Recommended Stories

  • Thing to know about “wine rules” — most people ignore them.

    Woodbridge Wines commissioned a OnePoll survey of customers. The findings were interesting, even shocking.

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for Its the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextThe world’s richest man

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.

  • Resonant's stock skyrockets on heavy volume after Murata's buyout bid for a more than 265% premium

    Shares of Resonant Inc. more than tripled in very active trading Tuesday, after the mobile device software company announced an agreement to be acquired by Murata Electronics North America Inc., which is a subsidiary of Japan-based Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. in a deal that implies a market capitalization for Resonant of about $295.7 million. Resonant's stock skyrocketed 249.6% to pace all gainers, while trading volume spiked up to 10.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of abo

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Surges. Reservations for Space Will Open Wednesday.

    The ticket price listed is $450,000 with a $150,000 deposit. That means a thousand customers could generate about $450 million in sales.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.