Fitness First struggles to attract new members as home working hits central London gyms

fitness first gym

Fitness First has blamed working from home for its struggles to lure people back to inner city gyms.

The chain said recovery from the pandemic had been “slower than anticipated” after membership was “decimated” by lockdowns.

Fitness First took in £33.2m in membership fees last year, newly filed accounts show, compared to £50.8m in 2019. The cost of a full membership varies from club to club, ranging from £109 a month for access to its Baker Street club to £42 a month at its Brighton branch.

“The return of city workers, especially in central London, has been slower than anticipated,” finance director Anthony Riley wrote in the company’s accounts.

“As the majority of the company’s gyms are city centre based within close proximity to offices, the change in behaviour has been particularly impactful.”

It comes as many people continue to work at least part of the week from home post-pandemic, despite concerns about the impact on productivity and growth.

Mr Riley wrote in the accounts: “The reduction in revenue across the gym portfolio is considered to be an ongoing risk to the company.”

Fitness First embarked on a formal restructuring process last April, announcing plans to shut gyms and negotiate rent cuts with landlords in a bid to put the company’s finances on a more sustainable footing. The plan was approved by the High Court in June despite a challenge from landlords.

Nine gyms have been shut since then, with six of them in London. They include central locations such as Holborn and Aldwych near the Strand, as well as a gym in Spitalfields near the City.

Fitness First boss Justin Musgrove said the company's restructuring was now complete - Mark Shenley

Justin Musgrove, the company’s chief executive, added: “Fitness First has completed its restructuring and now has a stable estate of twenty-eight clubs.”

Fitness First, which is owned by Dave Whelan, the former owner of Wigan Athletic Football Club, made a pre-tax profit of £5.2m in the 12 months to March 2023, accounts show. It rebounded from a loss of £8.8m in the prior year.

The number of members rose by 21pc over the period.

Story continues

Mr Musgrove said: “The company continues to show encouraging signs of recovery following a challenging few years and is now actively looking at opportunities to expand our estate.”

He said Fitness First was trying to attract new members by offering app-based workout classes and adding more weights to its gyms as people increasingly focus on strength training.

John Treharne, founder of rival chain The Gym Group, which runs 230 sites across the UK, said in September that his company was dedicating more space to weightlifting and less to treadmills.

Many hospitality and leisure businesses that relied on city workers and commuters for sales have been affected by the decline of the traditional five-day work week since the pandemic.

Itsu boss Julian Metcalfe said last year that working from home had effectively turned many of his city sites into three-day operations. Pret a Manger is focusing on expanding in suburbs and commuter towns instead of urban centres.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.