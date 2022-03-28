U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 106.64 billion| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the fitness and recreational sports centers market is the surge in healthcare costs, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 106.64 bn from 2021 to 2026. The fitness and recreational sports centers market posted a year-over-year growth rate of 22.66% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis of the fitness and recreational sports centers market. View FREE report sample

Market Driver

Over the last decade, healthcare costs have increased because of a surge in the prices of drugs and medical devices and the cost of hospital care. Consumers are considering exercise as a preventative measure, which has led to an increase in the demand for strength training equipment. These devices help in losing weight and improving bone health and muscle mass. Moreover, exercise plays a key role in disease prevention. Regular exercise raises energy and stamina and reduces the risk of chronic diseases as well. Thus, the fitness and recreational sports centers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Segment Highlights for 2020

  • By end-user, the market has been segmented into men and women.

  • The men segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The change in men's fitness habits is a rise in marketing initiatives by fitness centers promoting strength training are driving the market growth in the men segment.

  • Factors such as awareness about healthy life and the importance of weight-bearing exercises drive the strength training market, which will fuel the growth of the global fitness and recreational sports centers market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • 38% of the growth will originate from APAC.

  • Government initiatives to encourage fitness activities will drive the fitness and recreational sports centers market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

  • China and Japan are the key countries for the fitness and recreational sports centers market in APAC.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

  • The fitness and recreational sports centers market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period.

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The report offers information on several market vendors, including Lift Brand Inc., CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, Curves International Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Fitness First India Pvt Ltd., Golds Gym International Inc., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., Life Time Inc., Nippon Television Holdings Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Self Esteem Brands LLC, The Gym Group plc, The Little Gym International Inc., Virgin Active Ltd., and Youfit.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Bowling Centers Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Climbing Gym Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 106.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.66

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Lift Brand Inc., CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, Curves International Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Fitness First India Pvt Ltd., Golds Gym International Inc., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., Life Time Inc., Nippon Television Holdings Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Self Esteem Brands LLC, The Gym Group plc, The Little Gym International Inc., Virgin Active Ltd., and Youfit

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitness-and-recreational-sports-centers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-106-64-billion-technavio-301510919.html

SOURCE Technavio

