Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 106.64 billion| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the fitness and recreational sports centers market is the surge in healthcare costs, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 106.64 bn from 2021 to 2026. The fitness and recreational sports centers market posted a year-over-year growth rate of 22.66% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis of the fitness and recreational sports centers market. View FREE report sample

Market Driver

Over the last decade, healthcare costs have increased because of a surge in the prices of drugs and medical devices and the cost of hospital care. Consumers are considering exercise as a preventative measure, which has led to an increase in the demand for strength training equipment. These devices help in losing weight and improving bone health and muscle mass. Moreover, exercise plays a key role in disease prevention. Regular exercise raises energy and stamina and reduces the risk of chronic diseases as well. Thus, the fitness and recreational sports centers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Segment Highlights for 2020

By end-user, the market has been segmented into men and women.

The men segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The change in men's fitness habits is a rise in marketing initiatives by fitness centers promoting strength training are driving the market growth in the men segment.

Factors such as awareness about healthy life and the importance of weight-bearing exercises drive the strength training market, which will fuel the growth of the global fitness and recreational sports centers market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

38% of the growth will originate from APAC .

Government initiatives to encourage fitness activities will drive the fitness and recreational sports centers market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key countries for the fitness and recreational sports centers market in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Story continues

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

The fitness and recreational sports centers market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The report offers information on several market vendors, including Lift Brand Inc., CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, Curves International Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Fitness First India Pvt Ltd., Golds Gym International Inc., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., Life Time Inc., Nippon Television Holdings Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Self Esteem Brands LLC, The Gym Group plc, The Little Gym International Inc., Virgin Active Ltd., and Youfit.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Bowling Centers Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Climbing Gym Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 106.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Lift Brand Inc., CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, Curves International Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Fitness First India Pvt Ltd., Golds Gym International Inc., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., Life Time Inc., Nippon Television Holdings Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Self Esteem Brands LLC, The Gym Group plc, The Little Gym International Inc., Virgin Active Ltd., and Youfit Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CrossFit LLC

10.4 Crunch LLC

10.5 Curves International Inc.

10.6 David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.

10.7 Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Equinox Holdings Inc.

10.9 Golds Gym International Inc.

10.10 KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.

10.11 Life Time Inc.

10.12 Planet Fitness Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitness-and-recreational-sports-centers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-106-64-billion-technavio-301510919.html

SOURCE Technavio