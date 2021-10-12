U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.29
    -4.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,504.90
    +8.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,457.98
    -28.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.21
    +11.57 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +0.28 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6000
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6260
    +0.3040 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,708.30
    -790.82 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,331.98
    -0.79 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.81
    -17.04 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

FitOn pumps up its fitness platform with $18M in Delta-v Capital-led funding

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Carving out 45 minutes or an hour for a workout can be difficult between work, home and daily life. Digital fitness and wellness company FitOn was created to provide 15- or 20-minute workouts aimed at getting people moving in whatever time they can make.

The company closed on an $18 million Series B round of funding, led by Delta-v Capital, with participation from existing investors Accel, Telstra Ventures, Crosscut Ventures, Maverick Ventures and Second Avenue Partners.

The funding comes as the Los Angeles-based company hits 10 million members for its app that offers personalized fitness and wellness programs and a unique social experience from trainers likes Orangetheory Fitness, KINRGY and Zumba, and even some celebrity ambassadors like Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Halle Berry, Jonathan Van Ness and The Chainsmokers.

Fitbit adds ECG and stress-level scanning to its Charge fitness tracker

Founded by the husband-and-wife team of former Fitbit executive Lindsay Cook and AllTrails founder Russell Cook, the app launched two years ago with a mission of what CEO Lindsay Cook called a “democratization of digital fitness.”

“I was super immersed in the category and working at a fitness company, but found that I did not have a lot of time for fitness myself,” she said. “I was underwhelmed by some of the apps, which were not premium products and had so many barriers to entry, like expensive bikes or hardware equipment. I saw a change to democratize fitness when I saw that no one was going after the mass market.”

She teamed up with her husband, who had spent 20 years in digital products, to put together a health and fitness app that would do what AllTrails did for outdoors and what Calm did for meditation, Cook added.

FitOn app

FitOn is a freemium product, and members have access to hundreds of workouts in cardio, strength, yoga, stretch and meditation. It also has a pro subscription model that includes music tracks on top of the workouts, connection to health monitoring devices, offline downloads, meal plans and recipes. It also has a social platform built in with a chat feature, and members can invite friends to participate in programs and challenges.

The latest round of funding gives FitOn a total of $30 million raised to date, which includes a seed round in 2018 and Series A in 2020.

“FitOn is delivering millions of workouts a month to its members by prioritizing product innovation, community and premium content to build one of the largest health and fitness communities,” said David Schaller, managing partner at Delta-v Capital. "We are thrilled for FitOn to join our portfolio of innovators in digital fitness and wellness, which includes other category-leaders such as Tonal."

Since the Series A, the company’s growth has accelerated and is up 500% year over year on revenue from the subscription model. Now that it has passed 10 million members, Cook expects to reach 25 million by the end of next year. In addition, FitOn members passed over 1 billion workout minutes, and most work out three or four times a week.

The app is seeing over 285% more downloads than Peloton, 588% more than Beachbody and is consistently in the top 20 of the health and fitness category and has garnered more than 300,000 five-star reviews, according to Cook.

The new funding will enable the company to grow its team, build out key positions and continue on its fast pace of releasing new products. In the past two years, the company released more than 78 products. FitOn has focused mostly on the United States, but it is planning to grow internationally as well.

"For a business still two years in the making, we are satisfied with revenue and have lots of opportunity to build large-scale business," Lindsay Cook said. “In this anti-diet culture, it is not about the ‘perfect body,’ but promoting self-care. We are building a lifestyle brand encouraging people to do a 10-minute workout here and there.”

Peloton’s CEO John Foley on the changing face of connected fitness

Recommended Stories

  • Will Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr.?

    With 22 days to go until the window for making 2021 trades closes, it’s impossible not to wonder whether the Browns will be looking to make a move. It wouldn’t be a move to make the team better for the playoff run. It would be a move to close the book on a chapter that, [more]

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Short-selling firm says it’s covered its bet against AMC

    A short-selling research firm says it's covered its bet against cinema chain AMC Entertainment at a profit.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Gene Simmons’ $300K Cardano Investment Has More Than Doubled Since February

    Kiss bassist Gene Simmons tweeted in February that he had bought $300,000 of the Cardano blockchain’s ADA currency, writing it was “one I believe in.” ADA is one of 14 cryptocurrencies Simmons owns, he said Sunday in an interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel. “I like [c]ardano, although it’s an idiot name,” Simmons said.

  • Molnupiravir? Not So Fast. What About Tollovir? — Here's Why You Should Know What That Means

    Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced last Friday impressive results from its COVID-19 antiviral, molnupiravir. As vaccines are requiring a third booster shot and anti-vaccine individuals remain at risk for COVID-19 hospitalization, death, and severe symptoms, the scientific community and Wall Street’s attention has turned to COVID-19 therapeutics as the best way to handle breakthrough infections and potential future surges. Antivirals are the top contenders when it com

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • An FDA Advisory Panel Will Debate Moderna and J&J Boosters This Week

    Committee members also will hear a presentation this week on a so-called mix-and-match booster, or a dose of a vaccine different from the original one.

  • NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

    NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. All patients had been following customary treatment guidance

  • Seth Meyers Embarrasses Trump for Boring His Own Rally Crowd

    NBCFor the first time since March 2020, Seth Meyers welcomed a live studio audience to Late Night on Monday. And he used the opportunity to mock Donald Trump for apparently boring the hell out of his own rally crowd over the weekend.“I’m thrilled to be back in front of an audience,” the host said during his latest “A Closer Look” segment. “And I’m just hoping that my audience is a little more enthusiastic than Trump’s audience.”Noting that Trump went to Iowa on Saturday to hold a rally in which

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • Miley Cyrus Showed Off Her Toned Legs In Sparkly Red Shorts At ACL In Austin, Texas

    Miley Cyrus, 28, showed off her super sculpted legs onstage at a concert in Austin, Texas. Ashtanga yoga and Pilates helps her stay fit and performance-ready.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Fans Are Spamming Rita Ora’s Latest IG Post With So Many ‘😍’ Emojis

    Rita Ora, 30, just flashed her toned abs in new bikini photos on Instagram. She does circuit training with Rebel Wilson's trainer to stay healthy and fit.

  • Tom Cruise Just Had a Rare Outing With His Son—Here’s What His Child With Nicole Kidman Looks Like Now

    Their son is all grown up!

  • UK police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

    British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her. Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001, when she was 17 and a minor under U.S. law.

  • BBC Host Julia Bradbury Posts Topless Selfie Before Mastectomy

    A few weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Bradbury said she is ready to "say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me"