Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,088.80
    +1.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,131.53
    +62.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,996.82
    -44.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.69
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.57
    -2.04 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.80
    +15.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -0.0670 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2673
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4400
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,508.39
    +702.61 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     
From yahoo News:

Live coverage, updates and results from the 2024 South Carolina GOP primary

FITTERS Diversified Berhad Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: RM0.002 loss per share (vs RM0.021 loss in 3Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

FITTERS Diversified Berhad (KLSE:FITTERS) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM74.1m (down 25% from 3Q 2023).

  • Net loss: RM3.81m (loss narrowed by 70% from 3Q 2023).

  • RM0.002 loss per share (improved from RM0.021 loss in 3Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

FITTERS Diversified Berhad shares are down 10.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with FITTERS Diversified Berhad (including 3 which can't be ignored).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement