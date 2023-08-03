FITTERS Diversified Berhad's (KLSE:FITTERS) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

When close to half the companies operating in the Machinery industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.6x, you may consider FITTERS Diversified Berhad (KLSE:FITTERS) as an attractive investment with its 0.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does FITTERS Diversified Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

The revenue growth achieved at FITTERS Diversified Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this respectable revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on FITTERS Diversified Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For FITTERS Diversified Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, FITTERS Diversified Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 14% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 68% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the industry is similarly expected to grow by 18% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that FITTERS Diversified Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

The fact that FITTERS Diversified Berhad currently trades at a low P/S relative to the industry is unexpected considering its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider industry forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching the company's performance. medium-term

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for FITTERS Diversified Berhad (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

