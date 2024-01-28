Fitzroy River Corporation Limited's (ASX:FZR) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Fitzroy River's (ASX:FZR) stock increased significantly by 32% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fitzroy River's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fitzroy River is:

2.4% = AU$139k ÷ AU$5.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fitzroy River's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Fitzroy River's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 18%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Fitzroy River saw an exceptional 29% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Fitzroy River's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 33% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Fitzroy River's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fitzroy River Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Fitzroy River doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Fitzroy River has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Fitzroy River visit our risks dashboard for free.

