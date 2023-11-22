How FIU is preparing the next generation of logistics leaders

FIU's Gregory Maloney.

In an era in which global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, Florida International University is addressing the growing need for skilled logistics leaders.

Dr. Gregory Maloney, the director of FIU’s master’s program in logistics and supply chain management, shared insights on the vital role of education in this field during an interview on FW Now on Nov. 14.

Dr. Maloney stressed the importance of a comprehensive educational approach at FIU, which equips logistics professionals not only with in-depth knowledge of supply chain management but also with crucial business skills. This big-picture approach is so important in an industry as reshaped by technological innovation, e-commerce growth and changing global trade patterns as freight is.

FIU’s programs are specifically tailored to meet the challenges of today’s industry. They’re preparing graduates to be versatile professionals capable of leading and innovating in the global economy.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this industry interacting with people, and it still amazes me how many times I hear somebody say, ‘Well, you know, I kind of just fell into this industry,’” Dr. Maloney said. “Part of the reason for that is that we, as educational institutions, historically haven’t done the best job as far as creating the right degrees for that next level of manager and director in these spaces.”

Beyond logistics: A business-oriented approach

Offered in both online and hybrid formats, FIU’s programs blend business acumen with logistics expertise. They’re taught out of the university’s business college, ensuring students grasp vital business concepts like management, negotiation and strategic decision-making.

“Within this industry, there’s a lot of really smart people, there’s a lot of people good at technical issues and problem-solving, but not necessarily a tremendous amount of business background,” Dr. Maloney said.

So the curriculum responds to industry demands for professionals who can combine the two. The aim is to produce graduates who are well-rounded and capable of handling managerial and executive roles in larger business segments. This shift in logistics education aligns with the industry’s need for leaders who can manage complex supply chain networks effectively.

FIU is setting new standards in logistics education, fostering a generation of professionals proficient in both technical logistics and business management. This comprehensive approach makes FIU’s graduates highly valuable in a competitive, rapidly evolving industry.

Adapting to a changing workforce

Dr. Maloney also highlighted the concerns of the current generation entering the workforce. He noted their apprehensions about the economy and their quest for job security and meaningful careers. The economic situation, particularly in South Florida where home ownership affordability has become dire, is prompting students to seek stable, growth-oriented careers.

“Students are a little worried about the economy right now,” Dr. Maloney said. “They’re talking about, ‘Well, you know, how do I get that great job and achieve that American dream?’”

Additionally, the shift toward hybrid work environments post-COVID is influencing student expectations. While perhaps not seeking fully remote roles, students appreciate the flexibility offered by hybrid models, combining in-office interaction with remote work. This balance is becoming increasingly important in their career plans.

Dr. Maloney’s insights point to a crucial need in the logistics industry. It needs to adapt to a changing workforce.

FIU’s approach, balancing technical expertise with business acumen, aligns with the aspirations and needs of the new generation. It’s teaching the leaders of tomorrow’s supply chains.

