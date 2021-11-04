Five Below Brings the F.U.N. and Cheer With Holiday Must Haves That Won’t Break the Bank

From festive décor that sets the stage for holiday magic to the latest toys and tech on everyone’s gift lists, Five Below has all customers need to make the holiday season merry, bright and affordable

Five Below's 2021 F.U.N. Gift List

This holiday season, gift over the top without spending a lot with the help of Five Below. Whether stockpile presents for under the tree or stuffing a stocking, Five Below has the latest in must have toys, tech and more – all at unbeatable everyday prices.

This holiday season, gift over the top without spending a lot with the help of Five Below. Whether stockpile presents for under the tree or stuffing a stocking, Five Below has the latest in must have toys, tech and more – all at unbeatable everyday prices.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond – is making it easy to spread the joy this holiday season with gifts for everyone on those shopping lists that are sure to wow and delight on any budget. Whether customers need to stockpile presents for under the tree or finish stuffing a stocking, Five Below has them covered with fun décor and the latest in must have toys, tech and more – all at unbeatable everyday prices. Five Below is also happy to announce another year of partnership with Toys for Tots, working together to make sure every kid in America gets to have a happy holiday season with presents this year!

“As the saying goes, ‘it is better to give than to receive,’ and we here at Five Below are excited to be able to help make the holidays festive and fun with the latest and greatest gifts for everyone on our customers’ shopping lists,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “Whether it’s a cuddly new pal for the little ones, new gear for an aspiring pro-gamer, or games to play with the family during the annual visit, Five Below’s incredible selection of décor, apparel, toys and tech make it easy to say ‘yes’ to fun this this holiday season.”

Five Below’s 2021 F.U.N. Gift List – fresh, unbelievable, now – features must have items for the season and includes:

Cozy Gifts & Décor at Cozier Prices – From soft pillows and blankets and jolly good candles, to beautiful faux trees and sparkling ornaments, Five Below has everything customers need to create a cozy winter oasis at home.

Tech Your List Twice – From selfie tripods and green screens for budding influencers to wireless speakers and LED keyboards for aspiring pro-gamers, Five Below is the best source for the latest in must-have tech at unbeatable prices.

Santa Paws is Coming to Town – With an array of adorable sweaters, puffer jackets, beds and more, it’s easy to spoil the four-legged members of the family this year.

Candy Gifts as Sweet as the Prices – Whether someone is looking to decorate a gingerbread house or pad their sweetie’s stocking, Five Below has delicious confections sure to satiate even the sweetest of sweet tooth’s.

Recognizable Characters – From Star Wars to Marvel and Nickelodeon to Disney, Five Below carries a wide array of toys based on the most iconic of characters of today and yesterday.

Gamers Gotta Game – Whether of the analog or digital persuasion, Five Below has games the whole family will love. From classic card games like Uno® to trivia about favorite TV shows like Friends and The Office, everyone is sure to want in on the gameplay this holiday.

Squishmallows – These oh-so-cute plush collectibles are one of the hottest toys this holiday season and Five Below has all of the latest Squishmallow characters and creatures for the best price.

Five Beyond – For great new extreme value products that go a bit above $5, customers can check out the Five Beyond section in stores and online. Although they are priced slightly higher, these items, like noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones, wireless keyboards and a variety of gaming accessories are still available at the lowest prices around.

Catering to tweens, teens and beyond, Five Below carries an ever-evolving, and super exciting assortment of essentials for work and school, including cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, yoga pants, graphic tees, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and all the seasonal gotta-haves one can think of. Five Below stores are a vibrant, colorful and high-energy destination with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.

Story continues

For more information about Five Below and to shop the Holiday F.U.N. Gift List, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,100 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Contact:

FiveBelow@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b1157d-54da-4637-96f9-ef63c8e1b49d



