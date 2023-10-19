Five Below confirms new opening date for Stevens Point location

Five Below will open in November next to Ross Dress for Less at 5601 U.S. 10 E. in Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – Five Below announced a new opening date for its Stevens Point store.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to the Stevens Point Journal on Wednesday that the store is scheduled to open Nov. 17 at 5601 U.S. 10 E. The company’s website says the store will open at 10 a.m. that day.

The new and confirmed opening date is a week later than what was previously posted on the Five Below website.

The Pennsylvania-based retail store is aimed at “tweens, teens and beyond” and is expanding throughout central Wisconsin. The store will also open a location at the former Shopko site in Wisconsin Rapids on Nov. 10 and opened in July in Marshfield.

At the Stevens Point location, the store will join a line of retail stores near Dunham’s Sports, which moved to the former Walmart location in 2009. Ross Dress for Less opened Oct. 7 next to where Five Below will open next month. Big Lots will also open at the same location, although the company has not shared a timeline for opening yet.

