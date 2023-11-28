Five Below, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Five Below's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Five Below is:

19% = US$272m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.19.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Five Below's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Five Below seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 18% seen over the past five years by Five Below.

We then compared Five Below's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 26% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Five Below fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Five Below Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Five Below doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Five Below's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

