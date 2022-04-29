Five Below, Inc.

Donations support the organization’s research efforts in pediatric cancer

Five Below Raises Over $1.7 Million to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond – announced that the Company has raised more than $1.7 million during its recent fundraising campaign to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.



The campaign ran from March 21 through April 18, and Five Below customers can be proud knowing that 100% of donations support groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Thanks to the support of this program and others like it, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

“We continue to be amazed by the generosity of our incredible customers and the efforts of our staff, the Wow Crew, that ultimately contribute to the success of our fundraising campaigns supporting the important work that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does, and this recent donation drive is no different,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “As a brand that is all about kids, tweens and teens, St. Jude holds an extra special place in the hearts of our team at Five Below. We look forward to continuing to support St. Jude and all they do for children and families faced with the difficult task of overcoming pediatric cancer.”

Five Below’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families. Thanks to the generosity of the company’s incredible customers, Five Below has raised more than $8.9 million for St. Jude since the partnership began in 2008.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Five Below and the enthusiasm of the Wow Crew and generous customers across the country who commit to helping St. Jude kids in so many ways, such as the company’s recent participation and contributions to our St. Jude PLAY LIVE campaign and the donations raised in-store and online during select times of year,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This recent team effort is a true gift to St. Jude kids and because of partnerships like this, St. Jude can advance its six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan that includes tripling its global investment to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.”

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,200 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

