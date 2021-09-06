U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.83
    -0.46 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.20
    -7.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9010
    +0.2090 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,842.39
    +1,683.95 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,360.96
    +63.23 (+4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.89
    +40.54 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Five Biggest Altcoin Gainer Showcase — Aug 30-Sept 5

Valdrin Tahiri
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

BeInCrypto breaks down the five biggest altcoin movers and shakers from the previous week. Will their momentum continue this week?

The five altcoins that increased the most last week were:

  1. Oasis Network (ROSE): 92.26%

  2. Civic (CVC) : 88.09%

  3. Fantom (FTM) : 84.95%

  4. Quant (QNT) : 84.62%

  5. IOTA (IOTA) : 80.76%

ROSE

On Aug 23, ROSE was rejected by a descending resistance line that had previously been in place since the March 14 all-time high price.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • FB Stock A Buy? Facebook Hits Highs, Shrugging Off Analyst Downgrades

    Is FB stock a buy? While some Wall Street analysts are saying "No," the stock chart is offering another message.

  • Facebook Apologizes After AI Puts 'Primates' Label on Video of Black Men

    Facebook users who recently watched a video from a British tabloid featuring Black men saw an automated prompt from the social network that asked if they would like to “keep seeing videos about Primates,” causing the company to investigate and disable the artificial intelligence-powered feature that pushed the message. Facebook on Friday apologized for what it called “an unacceptable error” and said it was looking into the recommendation feature to “prevent this from happening again.” The video,

  • 'Mark Hamill' goes viral after 'Star Wars' actor tweets his own name: 'The Force is with him'

    Mark Hamill writes "Mark Hamill" to see if "thousands" would like his tweet. Sure enough, many thousands like his simple tweet. Hey, it's Mark Hamill.

  • GoDaddy is cutting off Texas Right to Life’s abortion ‘whistleblowing’ website

    Website hosting company GoDaddy gave a Texas anti-abortion website 24 hours to find a new hosting site before it cut […] The post GoDaddy is cutting off Texas Right to Life’s abortion ‘whistleblowing’ website appeared first on TheGrio.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Watch that email carefully: Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

    IRS warns of record uptick in scammers using badly worded texts and emails about Economic Impact Payments and how to get that money.

  • Kass: There's No Simple Road Ahead

    Global economic and corporate profit conditions have likely peaked, inflation will be sticky, taxes are rising, valuations are inflated and optimism reigns supreme. During the month of August, the market made a record 12 intraday all-time highs. There have only been two other times in history that there were 11 intraday highs in a month - in August, 1987 (prior to the large market selloff two months later) and at the top of the Bull Market at the end of the Roaring Twenties in 1929.

  • Stocks Rise as Traders Weigh Fed Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose with U.S. equity-index futures as investors bet slower hiring in the world’s largest economy may delay a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Aluminum hit a decade high amid political unrest in Guinea.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index inched closer to its record high, led by technology shares. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% even as U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day. Gains in Asia were led by Japan, where the equity benchmark rose to a 31-year high on

  • Emerging Currencies Are in ‘Sweet Spot’ for Carry Trades Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in developing nations will take center stage this week as assurances that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates lay the groundwork for an extended rally in emerging-market currencies. Policy makers in Poland, Russia, Peru and Malaysia are all due to set borrowing costs, safe in the view that U.S. rates will remain low for longer, a message that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hammered home at Jackson Hole. And it means that any hawkish turn in emerging m

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed

    Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies said on Saturday.

  • Introduction to the Major Fundamental Influences on Forex Prices

    The major central banks influence Forex prices by controlling open market operations and interest rate policies.

  • These money and investing tips can teach you the secrets of stock market success

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell America’s toxic ‘us vs.

  • It was a truly great quarter for “great quarter” mentions on Wall Street

    Executives are celebrating booming sales as the US stock market sets record high after record high: The words “great quarter” and their synonyms were mentioned during earnings calls a record 327 times in August, according to call transcript data compiled by Sentieo. A record percentage of companies in the S&P 500 Index of large US stocks have said revenue came in higher than estimates during the second quarter, according to FactSet. An analyst at Stephens congratulated medical device company Cooper Companies, up 26% in 2021, "on the record quarter."

  • Aluminum Jumps as Guinea Coup Attempt Fuels Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum climbed to the highest in more than a decade as political unrest in Guinea fueled concerns over supply of the raw material needed to make the metal.A unit of the military seized power and suspended the constitution, with head of special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, urging the army to back him. That rattled global aluminum markets Monday -- prices in London notched a fresh 10-year high and futures in China climbed to the highest since 2006 -- as the political instabil

  • Amazon Stock Leads 5 E-Commerce Plays Near Buy Points

    Amazon is among e-commerce stocks showing recent strength and near buy points, after a reset of lofty expectations.

  • New Biden program aims to boost the number of affordable homes on the US market

    The administration says high housing costs are hurting families.

  • Nintendo, Keyence, Murata to Join Nikkei 225 in Radical Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co., Keyence Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. will join Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average in a major change to the makeup of the blue-chip gauge.The three companies’ stocks will be added on October 1, Nikkei Inc. said in a statement. The long-awaited inclusion of Nintendo comes after Nikkei implemented changes to the way the measure is calculated, allowing for the adjustment of high-priced stocks. Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings and Sky Perfect JSAT H

  • ECB Dares to Ask If Crisis Stimulus Can Be Pared Back: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank will decide this week if it should dare to dial down emergency stimulus while the pandemic still menaces the euro-zone economy. The threat posed by the delta variant of the coronavirus could yet embolden policy makers on Thursday to keep up the “significantly higher” pace of bond purchases they adopted earlier this year. But advanced vaccination rates, a robust