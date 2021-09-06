Five Biggest Altcoin Gainer Showcase — Aug 30-Sept 5
BeInCrypto –
BeInCrypto breaks down the five biggest altcoin movers and shakers from the previous week. Will their momentum continue this week?
The five altcoins that increased the most last week were:
Oasis Network (ROSE): 92.26%
Civic (CVC) : 88.09%
Fantom (FTM) : 84.95%
Quant (QNT) : 84.62%
IOTA (IOTA) : 80.76%
ROSE
On Aug 23, ROSE was rejected by a descending resistance line that had previously been in place since the March 14 all-time high price.
